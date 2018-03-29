N&O All-Metro: Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, boys and girls swimming

The News & Observer has released its All-Metro teams in boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, boys swimming and girls swimming for the 2017-18 season. Athletes from more than 125 schools in 20 counties are eligible for the awards.
Boys Basketball
Thirty boys made the All-Metro basketball team. Greenfield School’s Coby White was the only McDonald’s All-American. There were four district players of the year on this year’s team.
Kalil Baker, Rocky Mount Prep (Sr.): 26.8 ppg; 2nd team all-district
Chris Barnette, Ravenscroft (Sr.): 16.7 ppg, 6.7 apg; All-state NCISAA
Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road (Jr.)*: 27.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.0 apg; Conf. POTY; 1st team all-district
Jomaru Brown, Southern Durham (Sr.): 19.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg; Evansville recruit; 1st team all-district
Kenyon Burt, Garner (Sr.): 12.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 apg; 2nd team all-district
Ricky Clemons, Rolesville (Sr.): 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.0 apg; 2nd team all-district
Ricky Council IV, Northern Durham (So.): 20.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg; 1st team all-district
Imajae Dodd, Greene Central (Jr.): 14 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 bpg; 1st team all-district
Damian Dunn, Kinston (Jr.): 17.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg; 1st team all-district
Donte Edwards, DSA (Sr.): 26.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg; Season-high 54 pts; 2nd team all-district
El Ellis, Mount Zion (Jr.): 16.2 ppg, 6.0 apg; Led Warriors to CAASC title
Trayvon Ferrell, Garner (Sr.): 17.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.1 apg; Leading scorer for 28-2 Trojans
Jalen Finch, Broughton (Sr.): 14.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg; 2nd team all-district
Jayden Gardner, Heritage (Sr.)#: 24.3 ppg, 13.9 rpg; ECU recruit, Conf., Dist. POTY
Creighton Lebo, J.H. Rose (So.): 20.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.8 spg; 1st team all-district
Dravon Mangum, Person (Sr.): 17.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.3 apg; Charlotte recruit; 1st team all-district
Marque Maultsby, Garner (Sr.): 11.9 ppg, 6.1 apg, 2.0 spg; Conf. POTY; 1st team all-district
Jarren McAllister, Heritage (Sr.): 17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.4 apg; Virginia Tech recruit; 1st team all-district
Elijah McCadden, Greenfield (Sr.): 19 ppg, 8 rpg, 7 apg; Georgia Southern recruit
Justin McKoy, Panther Creek (Jr.): 21.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg; 2nd team all-district
Zavian McLean, Overhills (Jr.): 23.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.1 apg; Conf., Dist. POTY
Kris Monroe, St. David’s (Sr.)*: 21.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.8 spg; Providence recruit
Trey Murphy, Cary Academy (Sr.): 24.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg; Rice recruit
Shykeim Phillips, South Central (Jr.): 17.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.9 spg; Conf., Dist. POTY
Jaylen Richard, Jordan (Sr.): 28.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg; Conf., Dist. POTY
D.J. Robertson, Athens Drive (Jr.): 20.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg; 1st team all-district
Ryan Shaffer, Green Hope (Sr.): 18.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 2nd team all-district
Day’ron Sharpe, South Central (So.): 14.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.6 bpg; 1st team all-district
Coby White, Greenfield (Sr.)*: 30 ppg, 10 rpg, 8 apg; McDonald’s All-American; UNC recruit
Carter Whitt, Leesville Road (Fr.): 14.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 7.3 apg; 3rd team all-district
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Girls Basketball
Thirty girls made the All-Metro basketball team. Neuse Christian’s Isabella Leite Nicoletti was the only McDonald’s All-American. There were four district players of the year on the team.
Robbi Allen, Nash Central (Sr.): 19.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; 1st team all-district
Cierra Baker, Fuquay-Varina (Jr.): 16.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.8 spg; 2nd team all-district
Hadiya Balser, Union Pines (Jr.): 17.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.6 spg; 1st team all-district
Maliah Banks, Harnett Central (Sr.): 16.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 4.5 spg; 7th in 3A in steals
MacKena Batts, D.H. Conley (Sr.): 19.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.4 spg; 2nd team all-district
Lahaina Bell, Western Harnett (Jr.): 21.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg; 1st team all-district
Faith Blackstone, Hillside (So.): 14.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 4.7 spg; Top-15 in 3A in steals and rebounds
Bernadette Cooke, Bunn (Sr.): 23.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.6 spg: 1st team all-district
Tamia Davis, Southeast Raleigh (Jr.): 12.3 ppg; 3rd team all-district
J’Naya Ephraim, Southern Durham (Sr.)*: 15.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 4.5 apg, 4.0 spg; Illinois recruit; 1st team all-district
Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community (Sr.)*: 31.4 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 7.3 spg; Conf., Dist. POTY
Cydney Johnson, Heritage (Jr.)*: 15.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg; 1st team all-district
Tayanna Jones, North Johnston (Sr.): 21.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.4 spg; Georgetown recruit; 2nd team all-district
Nyjanique Langely, North Pitt (Sr.)*: 27.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.7 spg; 2A title MVP; Conf., Dist. POTY
Logan Lee, Smithfield-Selma (Sr.): 16.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 spg; 1,305 career points
Jada McMillian, Southeast Raleigh (Sr.)*: 8.7 ppg; Charlotte recruit; Conf., Dist. POTY
Amoria Neal-Tysor, Lee County (Sr.): 22.0 ppg; Mercer recruit; Conf., Dist. POTY
Isabella Leite Nicoletti, Neuse Christian (Sr.)*: 19.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.7 apg; McDonald’s All-American; FSU recruit
Jada Peebles, Wakefield (Jr.): N.C. State recruit
Aijah Perry, Riverside (Sr.): 18.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.3 spg; 1,002 career points
Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh (So.): 10.4 ppg; 3rd team all-district
Ninevah Reddick, South Central (Jr.): 20.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.2 spg; 1st team all-district
Brittany Staves, Leesville Road (Jr.): 15.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.2 spg, 2.1 apg; 1st team all-district
Madison Taylor, Ravenscroft (Sr.): 20.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.2 spg; All-state NCISAA
Asia Todd, Clayton (Jr.): 26.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 3 spg; Conf. POTY; 1st team all-district
Demi Washington, Heritage (Jr.): 14.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.1 spg; 2nd team all-district
Nia Washington, Green Hope (Jr.): 20.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.3 spg; Conf. POTY; 1st team all-district
Samantha Weaver, Holly Springs (Sr.): 19.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.4 spg, 2.7 apg; Conf. POTY; 2nd team all-district
Hunter West, South Lenoir (Sr.): 23.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 5.8 bpg; 1st team all-district
Dajha Williams, East Wake (Sr.): 15.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.6 spg, 3.1 apg; 2nd team all-district
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Gymnastics
State champions Nhyla Bryant (Rolesville), Tasha Brozowski (West Johnston) and Megan Musgrave (Neuse Charter) lead the way on the All-Metro gymnastics team. All seven athletes scored a 38.0 or higher in the all-around.
Nhyla Bryant, Rolesville (So.)*: ST; 39.25 all-around; Beam 9.9, Bars 9.9, Floor 9.9
Gretchen Mackie, Green Hope (Sr.): ST; 39.2 all-around; Floor 9.95
Tasha Brozowski, West Johnston (Fr.): LT; 38.95 all-around; Floor 9.9, Beam 9.8
Macy Jennings, Apex Friendship (Fr.): LT; 38.7 all-around; Bars 9.9
Abigayle Harrison, West Johnston (Jr.): LT; 38.55 all-around; Vault 9.6
Megan Musgrave, Neuse Charter (Sr.)*: AS; 38.5 all-around; Floor 9.7, Beam 9.6, Vault 9.5
Sarah Anne Cook, Sanderson (So.): AS; 38.3 all-around; Bars 9.8
Key: ST - Small Teams; LT - Large Teams; AS - All-Stars.
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Boys Swimming
In boys 21 athletes were named to the team. Seven were state champions.
Bayne Bennett, Pinecrest (Jr.): 4A; 5th - diving; 438.0 (AAC)
Thomas Bretzmann, Chapel Hill (Sr.)*: 3A; 2nd - 500 free; 4:29.63 (AAC); 3rd - 200 free
Zach Brown, Athens Drive (Sr.)#: 4A; 1st - 200 IM; 1:48.47 (AAA); 1st - 100 fly; 47.70 (AAA); N.C. State recruit
Duncan Charboneau, Carolina Friends (Jr.): NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 50 free; 21.76; 6th - 100 back
Colin Cotter, Green Hope (So.): 4A; 6th - 100 back; 50.83 (AAC); 15th - 200 IM
Walker Creedon, Green Hope (Sr.): 4A; 2nd - diving; 507.25 (AAC)
Connor Dalbo, Green Hope (Sr.): 4A; 2nd - 100 breast; 56.67 (AAC); 9th - 200 IM; SMU recruit
John Healy, Green Hope (Sr.)*: 4A; 3rd - 200 fly; 50.19; 3rd - 100 back; 50.44 (AAC); N.C. State recruit
Brent Hoshall, Pinecrest (Sr.): 4A; 2nd - 100 back; 50.43 (AAC); 3rd - 200 IM; 1:51.26 (AAC); UNCW recruit
Ben Humphries, Cary Academy (Sr.): NCISAA 3A; 1st - 50 free; 21.79; 4th - 100 free
Mitch Langston, Cleveland (Jr.): 3A; 3rd - 100 back; 51.02; 5th - 100 fly
Joshua Legge, Millbrook (Sr.): 4A; 2nd - 500 free; 4:32.49 (AAC); George Washington recruit
Justin Lloyd, Trinity DCH (Sr.): NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 200 free; 1:44.85 (rec.); 3rd - 500 free
Owen Lloyd, Trinity DCH (So.): NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 500 free; 4:40.53; 4th - 200 IM
Chase Osorio, O’Neal School (Jr.): NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 100 free; 48.50; 2nd - 50 free
Kevin Plewniak, Middle Creek (Sr.): 4A; 3rd - 100 free; 45.85; 4th - 50 free
Jordan Ren, Chapel Hill (Sr.)#: 3A; 2nd - 200 IM; 1:51.15 (AAC); 4th - 100 breast; MIT recruit
Ben Scott, Orange (Sr.): 3A; 1st - 100 free; 45.95; 2nd - 50 free
Connor Sept, East Chapel Hill (Sr.): 3A; 3rd - 100 breast; 58.25; 4th - 200 IM; Lehigh recruit
David Wahlen, Athens Drive (Jr.): 4A; 4th - 100 back; 50.48 (AAC); 14th - 100 free
Matthew Youngbar, Ravenscroft (Sr.): NCISAA 3A; 2nd - 500 free; 4:49.92; 2nd - 200 free; 1:46.19
Key: (rec.) - record in respective classification; (rec.*) - overall state record; (AAA) Automatic All-American performance; (AAC) All-American Consideration performance).
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Girls Swimming
In girls swimming, 21 athletes were named to the team. Eleven of them were state champions, led by four-time selection Grace Countie of Leesville Road.
Abby Arens, Saint Mary’s (So.)*: NCISAA 3A; 1st - 100 breast; 1:01.40 (rec., AAA); 1st - 200 IM; 2:02.51 (AAC)
Maria Baric, Green Hope (So.)*: 4A; 2nd - 50 free; 23.43 (AAC); 6th - 100 breast
Sophia Clayton-Luce, Millbrook (Sr.): 4A; 3rd - 50 free; 23.61 (AAC); 3rd - 100 free
Grace Countie, Leesville Road (Sr.)$: 4A; 1st - 50 free; 22.54 (rec.*, AAA); 1st - 100 free; 49.69 (AAA); 4A MVP; UNC recruit
Mikaela Fullerton, Apex (So.)*: 4A; 3rd - 100 breast; 1:02.73 (AAA); 10th - 100 fly
Kenna Haney, Sanderson (Jr.)*: 4A; 1st - 200 free; 1:47.90 (AAA); 1st - 500 free; 4:49.49 (AAA)
Ellie Henry, O’Neal School (Sr.)#: NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 100 back; 57.76 (rec.); 2nd - 200 IM
Ashley McCauley, Leesville Road (Jr.)*: 4A; 2nd - 100 breast; 1:01.78 (AAA); 3rd - 200 IM; 2:01.17 (AAA)
Claire McDaniels, Carrboro (So.)*: 1A/2A; 2nd - diving; 449.95 (AAC)
Kayla Miller, Rocky Mount Academy (Jr.)*: NCISAA 1A/2A; 1st - 100 free; 51.36; 2nd - 50 free
Katie Mitchell, Cardinal Gibbons (Fr.): 4A; 2nd - 100 fly; 55.13 (AAC); 9th - 200 free
Mia Nordstrom, Wakefield (Fr.): 4A; 4th - 100 back; 55.17 (AAC); 6th - 200 IM
Sophie Perez, East Chapel Hill (Sr.): 3A; 3rd - 100 back; 56.18 (AAC); 4th - 100 fly; 55.53 (AAC)
Ana Pozder, Apex (Sr.)#: 4A; 3rd - 200 free; 1:49.15 (AAC); 3rd - 500 free; 4:52.76 (AAC); Missouri recruit
Mary Pruden, Ravenscroft (Sr.)*: NCISAA 3A; 1st - 200 free; 1:48.79 (rec., AAA); 1st - 500 free; 4:52.57 (rec., AAC); Columbia recruit
Amanda Ray, Leesville Road (So.)*: 4A; 1st - 100 fly; 54.28 (AAA); 2nd - 500 free; 4:52.17 (AAC)
Clara Tate, Chapel Hill (So.): 3A; 2nd - diving; 424.45 (AAC)
Alyssa Wang, East Chapel Hill (Sr.): 3A; 1st - diving; 473.90 (AAC)
Sydney Willis, Raleigh Charter (Sr.)#: 1A/2A; 1st - 200 free; 1:49.94 (AAC); 1st - 500 free; 4:58.27; 1A/2A MVP; Rollins (Fla.) recruit
Brooke Zettel, Apex Friendship (Jr.): 4A; 1st - 200 IM; 1:58.31 (AAA); 3rd - 100 back; 54.63 (AAA)
Ashton Zuburg, Leesville Road (Fr.): 4A; 1st - diving; 450.85 (AAC)
Key: (rec.) - record in respective classification; (rec.*) - overall state record; (AAA) Automatic All-American performance; (AAC) All-American Consideration performance).
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Wrestling
There were 22 wrestlers on this year’s team, representing every weight class except 113 pounds. Four wrestlers finished undefeated, six were runner-up and 15 were state champions, led by Carrboro’s Quincy Monday. Monday won four state titles – two in North Carolina and two in Texas – and never lost to a North Carolina wrestler this year or the last.
Christian Decatur, Rosewood (So.): 106 1A champ; 58-1
Gerald Mills, Northern Durham (Sr.): 106 3A champ; 34-5
Kobe Early, Cary (So.)*: 106 4A champ; 39-0
Timothy Decatur, Rosewood (Jr.): 120 1A champ; 54-2
Kaleb Williams, Apex (So.): 120 4A runner-up; 33-2
Chapman Fitzgerald, Cary Academy (Sr.): 126 NCISAA champ; 14-2
Jaxon Maroney, Holly Springs (So.): 126 4A champ; 24-0
Christian Sodano, Cary Academy (Jr.)#: 132 NCISAA champ; 30-2
Joshua Lehr, Holly Springs (Sr.)*: 132 4A champ; 28-1
Jordan Todd, Rosewood (Jr.)*: 138 1A champ; 50-4
Hai Siu, Northern Durham (Sr.): 138 3A champ; 43-2
Nic Valdespino, Broughton (Sr.): 138 4A runner-up; 44-5
David Veltri, Carrboro (Sr.): 145 2A runner-up; 33-2
Nash Philbeck, Broughton (Sr.)*: 145 4A runner-up; 45-2
Quincy Monday, Carrboro (Sr.)*: 152 2A champ; 38-1
Christian Hite, Broughton (Sr.): 160 4A runnner-up; 43-3
Jacari Deal, Voyager Academy (Jr.): 170 1A champ; 36-6
Malik Perkins, Farmville Central (Sr.): 170 4th in 2A; 48-2
Josiah Ramirez, Orange (Sr.)*: 182 3A champ; 37-1
Braden Homsey, Orange (Sr.): 195 3A runner-up; 36-1
Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons (Jr.)*: 220 4A champ; 36-0
Calvin Atkeson, Ravenscroft (Sr.)*: 285 NCISAA champ; 32-0
*-two-time All-Metro; #-three-time All-Metro, $-four-time All-Metro.
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
