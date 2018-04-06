UNC recruit Coby White voted NC AP player of the year, all-state high school basketball teams announced

Before he moves to Chapel Hill to start his career with the Tar Heels, Coby White has one more high school honor to accept.
The 6-4 Greenfield School senior guard was voted AP high school boys basketball player of the year. The announcement came Friday, giving White three of the biggest individual awards a player can get in one season: N.C. AP player of the year, N.C. Gatorade player of the year and McDonald's All-American.
White, who scored more points in his four-year career (3,511) at the private school in Wilson than anyone else has in state history, got nine of the 15 votes for player of the year. He nearly averaged a triple-double this year: 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 3.2 steals.
He also led the Knights to an N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A runner-up finish.
The girls player of the year award went to N.C. State recruit Elissa Cunane of Northern Guilford. Cunane, who received six of the votes, averaged 20.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A champs.
Three area boys and three area girls made the all-state team.
Joining White was Heritage 6-7 senior forward Jayden Gardner and 6-foot Leesville Road point guard Jalen Benjamin, a junior.
Gardner, an East Carolina recruit, averaged 24.3 points and 13.9 rebounds. Benjamin, the son of former N.C. State guard Ishua Benjamin, averaged 27.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
On the girls' side, Neuse Christian's Isabella Leite Nicoletti, North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley and Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram made the team.
Nicoletti, a Florida State recruit and McDonald's All-American, averaged 19.9 points and led the Lions to the NCISAA 1A title game. Langley, the NCHSAA 2A championship MVP, averaged 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.2 steals for the state champs. Ingram filled the state sheet for the Bulldogs with 31.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.3 steals per game.
Coach of the year awards went to NCHSAA state champions: Darlene Joyner of the Northwest Guilford girls and Preston Davis of the Independence boys.
ALL-STATE TEAMS
Total votes in parentheses, Area players underlined.
Boys: Coby White, Greenfield (15), Jaylen Alston, Eastern Guilford (15), Devon Dotson, Providence Day (15), Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill (15), John Newman, Greensboro Day (14), Jayden Gardner, Heritage (11), Daivien Williamson, Winston-Salem Prep (11), Jamarius Burton, Independence (10), Jairus Hamilton, Cannon School (9), Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road (5), Isaiah Bigelow, Ben L. Smith (5), Jaylen Hoard, Wesleyan Christian (5), Jae'lyn Withers, North Mecklenberg (5), Hunter Tyson, Piedmont (5)
Girls: Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford (15), Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt (15), Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford (15), Shaniya Jones, Wesleyan Christian (15), Alex Scruggs, E.E. Smith (15), Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek (14), Isabella Leite Nicolette, Neuse Christian (12), Skyler Curran, West Forsyth (9), Jazmin Harris, Eastern Guilford (9), Kennedy Boyd, Providence Day (7), Breanna Proctor, Northeastern, (7), Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (6), Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community (6).
