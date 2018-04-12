Holly Springs’ Sydney Collins (6) throws in the early innings on March 27, 2018 against Garner.
Projecting the NCHSAA softball playoffs

J. Mike Blake

April 12, 2018

Conference finish and MaxPreps.com ranking will factor into this year’s softball playoffs. Here’s how.

To round out the 48- or 64-team field, teams will get in by their conference finish: first the 1s all get in (sorted by adjusted MaxPreps rank, hereafter referred to as the AMPR), then the 2s (also sorted by their AMPR), then conference tournament champions, then the 3s (also sorted by AMPR), 4s (also sorted by AMPR) and 5s (also sorted by AMPR) until you hit either 48 or 64.

So that decides who gets in.

But it does not decide where everyone gets seeded.

The 1s are seeded first, then the 2s. Then 3s that come from 9- or 10-team conferences (note: this only happens in 2A and 1A).

But the remaining 3s, 4s, 5s and conference tournament champs (those that are not already seeded as a 1 or 2) are scrambled together and sorted by AMPR to fill out the rest of the bracket.

There are 48 playoff teams in 1A and 4A and 64 in 2A and 3A. Half go in the west and half go in the east, based on the location of each individual school.

Adjusted MaxPreps rankings are on the NCHSAA website each Monday morning. AMPR takes out margin of victory from its computer formula. We will update the projections each week around that same time.

How we do projections

WE DO NOT CHECK CONFERENCE STANDINGS UNTIL THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF THE SEASON. THAT WOULD TAKE A LOT OF TIME RIGHT NOW.

INSTEAD, WE ARE USING THE AMPR TO PROJECT WHERE ALL TEAMS FINISH IN THE FINAL STANDINGS. THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED A PROJECTION.

Notes

Teams in the left column are automatic berths. The right column are at-large teams with their projected conference finish.

Teams that are underlined represent either the last 1-seed or 2-seed in that respective bracket.

“/” divides each bracket in half.

*-These two teams are tied for a seed that needs the conference tournament to help break the tie, or schedule a tiebreaker game.

Last projection update: Thursday, April 12

Last AMPR release: Monday, April 9

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

automatic bids

at-large 3/4/5

Northwestern

1. South Caldwell

3. McDowell County

South Meck

1. Providence

2. Olympic

3. Ardrey Kell

4. South Mecklenburg

I-Meck

1. Mooresville

2. Lake Norman

3. Hough

4. North Mecklenburg

Southwestern

1. Porter Ridge

2. Hickory Ridge

3. Butler

4. Independence

Central Piedmont

1. East Forsyth

2. West Forsyth

3. Davie County

4. Glenn

Metro

1. Northwest Guilford

2. Ragsdale

3. High Point Central

4. Page

Sandhills Athletic

1. Richmond

2. Lumberton

3. Purnell Swett

4. Jack Britt

5. Hoke County

Triangle 6

1. Panther Creek

2. Green Hope

3. Cary

4. Athens Drive

Patriot Athletic

1. South View

4. Overhills

South Wake

1. Fuquay-Varina

2. Garner

3. Holly Springs

4. Middle Creek

Cap-7

1. Leesville Road

2. Enloe

3. Cardinal Gibbons

4. Millbrook

Northern Athletic

1. Heritage

2. Rolesville

3. Wake Forest

4. Corinth Holders

Mideastern

1. Laney

4. Hoggard

Eastern Carolina

1. South Central

Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:

4-Page 57 / 4-Athens Drive 60 / 4-Millbrook 62 / 5-Hoke County 23 / cutoff line / 5-Reagan 32 / 5-Apex 33 / 5-Ashley 36 / 5-Myers Park 45

4A East

1-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE; 16-Wake Forest vs 17-Hoggard

8-Garner vs BYE; 9-Lumberton vs 24-Millbrook

4-Heritage vs BYE; 13-Jack Britt vs 20-Corinth Holders

5-Leesville Road vs BYE; 12-Green Hope vs 21-Cardinal Gibbons

/

3-South Central vs BYE; 14-Holly Springs vs 19-Overhills

6-Panther Creek vs BYE; 11-Enloe vs 22-Cary

2-Laney vs BYE; 15-Hoke County vs 18-Middle Creek

7-South View vs BYE; 10-Rolesville vs 23-Athens Drive

4A West

1-Richmond vs BYE; 16-Davie County vs 17-Glenn

8-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 9-Lake Norman vs 24-Page

4-Mooresville vs BYE; 13-Purnell Swett vs 20-Ardrey Kell

5-East Forsyth vs BYE; 12-Ragsdale vs 21-North Mecklenburg

/

3-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 14-Butler vs 19-Independence

6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Olympic vs 22-High Point Central

2-South Caldwell vs BYE; 15-Hough vs 18-McDowell County

7-Providence vs BYE; 10-West Forsyth vs 23-South Mecklenburg

Automatic bids - 3A

Conf. (listed W to E)

automatic bids

at-large 3/4/5

Western Mountain

1. North Buncombe

2. TC Roberson

3. AC Reynolds

4. Tuscola

Northwestern

1. Alexander Central

4. Freedom

5. West Caldwell

Big South

1. Crest

2. Kings Mountain

3. North Gaston

4. Cramer

North Piedmont

1. Carson

2. West Rowan

3. South Iredell

4. East Rowan

Southern Carolina

1. Parkwood

2. Piedmont

3. Marvin Ridge

4. Charlotte Catholic

5. Sun Valley

South Piedmont

1. Central Cabarrus

2. Cox Mill

3. AL Brown

4. Jay M Robinson

Piedmont Triad

1. Southwest Guilford

2. Parkland

3. Western Guilford

4. Mount Tabor

Mid-Piedmont

1. Southern Alamance

2. Southwestern Randolph

3. Eastern Guilford

4. Asheboro

Mid-State

1. Northern Guilford

2. Rockingham County

3. Western Alamance

4. Morehead

5. Eastern Alamance

Big Eight

1. Cedar Ridge

2. Northwood

3. East Chapel Hill

4. Orange

Tri-County 6

1. Triton

2. Harnett Central

3. Union Pines

4. Western Harnett

Patriot Athletic

1. Cape Fear

2. Gray’s Creek

Greater Neuse River

1. Cleveland

2. South Johnston

3. West Johnston

4. East Wake

Big East

1. Fike

2. Southern Nash

3. Franklinton

4. Northern Nash

Mideastern

1. West Brunswick

2. Topsail

Eastern Carolina

1. CB Aycock

3. DH Conley

4. Southern Wayne

Coastal

1. West Carteret

2. Jacksonville

3. Havelock

4. Swansboro

Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:

5-Eastern Alamance 31 / 5-West Caldwell 37 / 5-Sun Valley 38 / cutoff line / 5-North Iredell 47 / 5-Enka 53 / 5-Cuthbertson 55 / 5-Northern Durham 58 / 5-Burns 65

3A East

1-West Brunswick vs 32-Western Harnett; 16-Jacksonville vs 17-Western Alamance

8-Fike vs 25-Orange; 9-West Carteret vs 24-East Chapel Hill

4-Triton vs 29-Havelock; 13-Southern Nash vs 20-Eastern Alamance

5-Cape Fear vs 28-Union Pines; 12-Gray’s Creek vs 21-West Johnston

/

3-Cedar Ridge vs 30-Northern Nash; 14-Harnett Central vs 19-DH Conley

6-Cleveland vs 27-Eastern Guilford; 11-South Johnston vs 22-East Wake

2-Southern Alamance vs 31-Swansboro; 15-Northwood vs 18-Morehead

7-CB Aycock vs 26-Southern Wayne; 10-Topsail vs 23-Franklinton

3A West

1-Parkwood vs 32-Mount Tabor; 16-Parkland vs 17-AC Reynolds

8-Southwest Guilford vs 25-AL Brown; 9-Piedmont vs 24-East Rowan

4-Northern Guilford vs 29-Freedom; 13-Cox Mill vs 20-Charlotte Catholic

5-Alexander Central vs 28-Cramer; 12-TC Roberson vs 21-South Iredell

/

3-North Buncombe vs 30-Asheboro; 14-Southwestern Randolph vs 19-Tuscola

6-Carson vs 27-North Gaston; 11-Rockingham County vs 22-West Caldwell

2-Central Cabarrus vs 31-Western Guilford; 15-Kings Mountain vs 18-Marvin Ridge

7-Crest vs 26-Jay M Robinson; 10-West Rowan vs 23-Sun Valley

Automatic bids - 2A

Conf. (listed W to E)

automatic bids

at-large 3/4/5

Mountain Six

1. Franklin

2. Brevard

3. Pisgah

4. Smoky Mountain

Western Highlands

1. Madison County

3. Owen

4. Mountain Heritage

Southwestern

1. R-S Central

2. Chase

3. East Rutherford

4. East Gaston

Northwestern Foothills

1. Foard

2. Bunker Hill

3. Hibriten

4. Draughn

South Fork

1. Maiden

2. East Lincoln

3. North Lincoln

4. West Lincoln

Mountain Valley

1. West Wilkes

Western Piedmont

1. West Stokes

2. Forbush

3. North Surry

4. Surry Central

Central Carolina

1. North Davidson

2. Ledford

3. South Rowan

4. Central Davidson

Rocky River

1. West Stanly

2. Mount Pleasant

3. Forest Hills

4. Anson County

PAC-7

1. Providence Grove

2. Randleman

3. Eastern Randolph

4. Jordan-Matthews

Mid-State

1. Bartlett Yancey

2. Carrboro

3. Reidsville

4. DSA

Three Rivers

1. Whiteville

2. South Columbus

4. West Bladen

Northern Carolina

1. JF Webb

2. South Granville

4. Bunn

East Central

1. East Duplin

2. Wallace-Rose Hill

3. Midway

4. Goldsboro

Eastern Plains

1. North Johnston

2. Beddingfield

3. Farmville Central

4. SouthWest Edgecombe

Eastern Carolina

1. Washington

2. South Lenoir

3. Greene Central

4. Ayden-Grifton

Coastal 8

1. Southwest Onslow

4. Richlands

Northeastern Coastal

1. Currituck County

2. Northeastern

3. Hertford County

4. First Flight

Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:

4-West Bladen 71 / 4-DSA 85 / 4-First Flight 88 / cutoff line / 5-Bandys 45 / 5-Walkertown 56 / 5-Trinity 58

2A East

1-North Johnston vs 32-First Flight; 16-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 17-Northeastern

8-Currituck County vs 25-Jordan-Matthews; 9-Southwest Onslow vs 24-Midway

4-Washington vs 29-West Bladen; 13-South Columbus vs 20-Ayden-Grifton

5-East Duplin vs 28-SouthWest Edgecombe; 12-South Lenoir vs 21-Farmville Central

/

3-JF Webb vs 30-Bertie; 14-Carrboro vs 19-Greene Central

6-Bartlett Yancey vs 27-Goldsboro; 11-Beddingfield vs 22-Eastern Randolph

2-Providence Grove vs 31-DSA; 15-Randleman vs 18-Bunn

7-Whiteville vs 26-Reidsville; 10-South Granville vs 23-Richlands

2A West

1-Franklin vs 32-Mountain Heritage; 16-Ledford vs 17-South Rowan

8-R-S Central vs 25-Pisgah; 9-Madison County vs 24-Draughn

4-Foard vs 29-Central Davidson; 13-East Lincoln vs 20-West Lincoln

5-West Wilkes vs 28-Anson County; 12-Mount Pleasant vs 21-Forest Hills

/

3-Maiden vs 30-Smoky Mountain; 14-Bunker Hill vs 19-Hibriten

6-West Stokes vs 27-Surry Central; 11-Forbush vs 22-Owen

2-West Stanly vs 31-East Gaston; 15-Chase vs 18-North Lincoln

7-North Davidson vs 26-North Surry; 10-Brevard vs 23-East Rutherford

Automatic bids - 1A

Conf. (listed W to E)

automatic bids

at-large 3/4/5

Smoky Mountain

1. Robbinsville

2. Murphy

3. Hiwassee Dam

4. Hayesville

Western Highlands

1. Polk County

Southern Piedmont

1. Lincoln Charter

2. Bessemer City

3. Highland Tech

Mountain Valley

1. East Wilkes

3. Alleghany County

4. Starmount

PAC-7

1. Pine Lake Prep

2. Union Academy

3. Mountain Island Charter

Northwest

1. North Stokes

2. East Surry

3. South Stokes

Yadkin Valley

1. South Stanly

2. Uwharrie Charter

3. West Montgomery

4. North Stanly

Central Tar Heel

1. Chatham Central

2. River Mill Academy

3. Chatham Charter

Three Rivers

1. East Columbus

North Central

1. Roxboro Community

2. East Wake Academy

3. Oxford Prep

4. Falls Lake Academy

Northern Carolina

1. Louisburg

Carolina 1A

1. North Duplin

2. Princeton

3. Rosewood

4. Hobbton

Tar-Roanoke

1. Weldon

2. Rocky Mount Prep

3. KIPP Pride

Coastal 8

1. East Carteret

2. Pender

Coastal Plains

1. Riverside (W)

2. Northside (P)

3. Southside

Albemarle

1. Camden County

2. Perquimans

3. Manteo

Atlantic 6

1. Bear Grass Charter

2. Mattamuskeet

3. Columbia

Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:

4-Falls Lake Academy 39 / 4-Hayesville 43 / cutoff line / 4-Pamlico County 49 / Edenton Holmes 55 / 4-Cherryville 57

/ 4-Pender 59 / 4-Princeton 67

1A East

1-East Carteret vs BYE; 16-Mattamuskeet vs 17-Southside

8-Weldon vs BYE; 9-East Columbus vs 24-Columbia

4-Roxboro Community vs BYE; 13-Northside (Pinetown) vs 20-Manteo

5-Louisburg vs BYE; 12-East Wake Academy vs 21-Falls Lake Academy

/

3-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 14-Perquimans vs 19-Rosewood

6-Camden County vs BYE; 11-Pender vs 22-Hobbton

2-North Duplin vs BYE; 15-Rocky Mount Prep vs 18-Oxford Prep

7-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 10-Princeton vs 23-KIPP Pride

1A West

1-North Stokes vs BYE; 16-Hiwassee Dam vs 17-Alleghany County

8-Polk County vs BYE; 9-East Surry vs 24-Chatham Charter

4-East Wilkes vs BYE; 13-Bessemer City vs 20-Highland Tech

5-South Stanly vs BYE; 12-Union Academy vs 21-Hayesville

/

3-Robbinsville vs BYE; 14-River Mill Academy vs 19-North Stanly

6-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 11-Murphy vs 22-Mountain Island Charter

2-Chatham Central vs BYE; 15-West Montgomery vs 18-Starmount

7-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 10-Uwharrie Charter vs 23-South Stokes

