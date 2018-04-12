Projecting the NCHSAA softball playoffs

Conference finish and MaxPreps.com ranking will factor into this year’s softball playoffs. Here’s how.
To round out the 48- or 64-team field, teams will get in by their conference finish: first the 1s all get in (sorted by adjusted MaxPreps rank, hereafter referred to as the AMPR), then the 2s (also sorted by their AMPR), then conference tournament champions, then the 3s (also sorted by AMPR), 4s (also sorted by AMPR) and 5s (also sorted by AMPR) until you hit either 48 or 64.
So that decides who gets in.
But it does not decide where everyone gets seeded.
The 1s are seeded first, then the 2s. Then 3s that come from 9- or 10-team conferences (note: this only happens in 2A and 1A).
But the remaining 3s, 4s, 5s and conference tournament champs (those that are not already seeded as a 1 or 2) are scrambled together and sorted by AMPR to fill out the rest of the bracket.
There are 48 playoff teams in 1A and 4A and 64 in 2A and 3A. Half go in the west and half go in the east, based on the location of each individual school.
Adjusted MaxPreps rankings are on the NCHSAA website each Monday morning. AMPR takes out margin of victory from its computer formula. We will update the projections each week around that same time.
How we do projections
WE DO NOT CHECK CONFERENCE STANDINGS UNTIL THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF THE SEASON. THAT WOULD TAKE A LOT OF TIME RIGHT NOW.
INSTEAD, WE ARE USING THE AMPR TO PROJECT WHERE ALL TEAMS FINISH IN THE FINAL STANDINGS. THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED A PROJECTION.
Notes
Teams in the left column are automatic berths. The right column are at-large teams with their projected conference finish.
Teams that are underlined represent either the last 1-seed or 2-seed in that respective bracket.
“/” divides each bracket in half.
*-These two teams are tied for a seed that needs the conference tournament to help break the tie, or schedule a tiebreaker game.
Last projection update: Thursday, April 12
Last AMPR release: Monday, April 9
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Northwestern
1. South Caldwell
3. McDowell County
South Meck
1. Providence
2. Olympic
3. Ardrey Kell
4. South Mecklenburg
I-Meck
1. Mooresville
2. Lake Norman
3. Hough
4. North Mecklenburg
Southwestern
1. Porter Ridge
2. Hickory Ridge
3. Butler
4. Independence
Central Piedmont
1. East Forsyth
2. West Forsyth
3. Davie County
4. Glenn
Metro
1. Northwest Guilford
2. Ragsdale
3. High Point Central
4. Page
Sandhills Athletic
1. Richmond
2. Lumberton
3. Purnell Swett
4. Jack Britt
5. Hoke County
Triangle 6
1. Panther Creek
2. Green Hope
3. Cary
4. Athens Drive
Patriot Athletic
1. South View
4. Overhills
South Wake
1. Fuquay-Varina
2. Garner
3. Holly Springs
4. Middle Creek
Cap-7
1. Leesville Road
2. Enloe
3. Cardinal Gibbons
4. Millbrook
Northern Athletic
1. Heritage
2. Rolesville
3. Wake Forest
4. Corinth Holders
Mideastern
1. Laney
4. Hoggard
Eastern Carolina
1. South Central
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Page 57 / 4-Athens Drive 60 / 4-Millbrook 62 / 5-Hoke County 23 / cutoff line / 5-Reagan 32 / 5-Apex 33 / 5-Ashley 36 / 5-Myers Park 45
4A East
1-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE; 16-Wake Forest vs 17-Hoggard
8-Garner vs BYE; 9-Lumberton vs 24-Millbrook
4-Heritage vs BYE; 13-Jack Britt vs 20-Corinth Holders
5-Leesville Road vs BYE; 12-Green Hope vs 21-Cardinal Gibbons
/
3-South Central vs BYE; 14-Holly Springs vs 19-Overhills
6-Panther Creek vs BYE; 11-Enloe vs 22-Cary
2-Laney vs BYE; 15-Hoke County vs 18-Middle Creek
7-South View vs BYE; 10-Rolesville vs 23-Athens Drive
4A West
1-Richmond vs BYE; 16-Davie County vs 17-Glenn
8-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 9-Lake Norman vs 24-Page
4-Mooresville vs BYE; 13-Purnell Swett vs 20-Ardrey Kell
5-East Forsyth vs BYE; 12-Ragsdale vs 21-North Mecklenburg
/
3-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 14-Butler vs 19-Independence
6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Olympic vs 22-High Point Central
2-South Caldwell vs BYE; 15-Hough vs 18-McDowell County
7-Providence vs BYE; 10-West Forsyth vs 23-South Mecklenburg
Automatic bids - 3A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Western Mountain
1. North Buncombe
2. TC Roberson
3. AC Reynolds
4. Tuscola
Northwestern
1. Alexander Central
4. Freedom
5. West Caldwell
Big South
1. Crest
2. Kings Mountain
3. North Gaston
4. Cramer
North Piedmont
1. Carson
2. West Rowan
3. South Iredell
4. East Rowan
Southern Carolina
1. Parkwood
2. Piedmont
3. Marvin Ridge
4. Charlotte Catholic
5. Sun Valley
South Piedmont
1. Central Cabarrus
2. Cox Mill
3. AL Brown
4. Jay M Robinson
Piedmont Triad
1. Southwest Guilford
2. Parkland
3. Western Guilford
4. Mount Tabor
Mid-Piedmont
1. Southern Alamance
2. Southwestern Randolph
3. Eastern Guilford
4. Asheboro
Mid-State
1. Northern Guilford
2. Rockingham County
3. Western Alamance
4. Morehead
5. Eastern Alamance
Big Eight
1. Cedar Ridge
2. Northwood
3. East Chapel Hill
4. Orange
Tri-County 6
1. Triton
2. Harnett Central
3. Union Pines
4. Western Harnett
Patriot Athletic
1. Cape Fear
2. Gray’s Creek
Greater Neuse River
1. Cleveland
2. South Johnston
3. West Johnston
4. East Wake
Big East
1. Fike
2. Southern Nash
3. Franklinton
4. Northern Nash
Mideastern
1. West Brunswick
2. Topsail
Eastern Carolina
1. CB Aycock
3. DH Conley
4. Southern Wayne
Coastal
1. West Carteret
2. Jacksonville
3. Havelock
4. Swansboro
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
5-Eastern Alamance 31 / 5-West Caldwell 37 / 5-Sun Valley 38 / cutoff line / 5-North Iredell 47 / 5-Enka 53 / 5-Cuthbertson 55 / 5-Northern Durham 58 / 5-Burns 65
3A East
1-West Brunswick vs 32-Western Harnett; 16-Jacksonville vs 17-Western Alamance
8-Fike vs 25-Orange; 9-West Carteret vs 24-East Chapel Hill
4-Triton vs 29-Havelock; 13-Southern Nash vs 20-Eastern Alamance
5-Cape Fear vs 28-Union Pines; 12-Gray’s Creek vs 21-West Johnston
/
3-Cedar Ridge vs 30-Northern Nash; 14-Harnett Central vs 19-DH Conley
6-Cleveland vs 27-Eastern Guilford; 11-South Johnston vs 22-East Wake
2-Southern Alamance vs 31-Swansboro; 15-Northwood vs 18-Morehead
7-CB Aycock vs 26-Southern Wayne; 10-Topsail vs 23-Franklinton
3A West
1-Parkwood vs 32-Mount Tabor; 16-Parkland vs 17-AC Reynolds
8-Southwest Guilford vs 25-AL Brown; 9-Piedmont vs 24-East Rowan
4-Northern Guilford vs 29-Freedom; 13-Cox Mill vs 20-Charlotte Catholic
5-Alexander Central vs 28-Cramer; 12-TC Roberson vs 21-South Iredell
/
3-North Buncombe vs 30-Asheboro; 14-Southwestern Randolph vs 19-Tuscola
6-Carson vs 27-North Gaston; 11-Rockingham County vs 22-West Caldwell
2-Central Cabarrus vs 31-Western Guilford; 15-Kings Mountain vs 18-Marvin Ridge
7-Crest vs 26-Jay M Robinson; 10-West Rowan vs 23-Sun Valley
Automatic bids - 2A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Mountain Six
1. Franklin
2. Brevard
3. Pisgah
4. Smoky Mountain
Western Highlands
1. Madison County
3. Owen
4. Mountain Heritage
Southwestern
1. R-S Central
2. Chase
3. East Rutherford
4. East Gaston
Northwestern Foothills
1. Foard
2. Bunker Hill
3. Hibriten
4. Draughn
South Fork
1. Maiden
2. East Lincoln
3. North Lincoln
4. West Lincoln
Mountain Valley
1. West Wilkes
Western Piedmont
1. West Stokes
2. Forbush
3. North Surry
4. Surry Central
Central Carolina
1. North Davidson
2. Ledford
3. South Rowan
4. Central Davidson
Rocky River
1. West Stanly
2. Mount Pleasant
3. Forest Hills
4. Anson County
PAC-7
1. Providence Grove
2. Randleman
3. Eastern Randolph
4. Jordan-Matthews
Mid-State
1. Bartlett Yancey
2. Carrboro
3. Reidsville
4. DSA
Three Rivers
1. Whiteville
2. South Columbus
4. West Bladen
Northern Carolina
1. JF Webb
2. South Granville
4. Bunn
East Central
1. East Duplin
2. Wallace-Rose Hill
3. Midway
4. Goldsboro
Eastern Plains
1. North Johnston
2. Beddingfield
3. Farmville Central
4. SouthWest Edgecombe
Eastern Carolina
1. Washington
2. South Lenoir
3. Greene Central
4. Ayden-Grifton
Coastal 8
1. Southwest Onslow
4. Richlands
Northeastern Coastal
1. Currituck County
2. Northeastern
3. Hertford County
4. First Flight
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-West Bladen 71 / 4-DSA 85 / 4-First Flight 88 / cutoff line / 5-Bandys 45 / 5-Walkertown 56 / 5-Trinity 58
2A East
1-North Johnston vs 32-First Flight; 16-Wallace-Rose Hill vs 17-Northeastern
8-Currituck County vs 25-Jordan-Matthews; 9-Southwest Onslow vs 24-Midway
4-Washington vs 29-West Bladen; 13-South Columbus vs 20-Ayden-Grifton
5-East Duplin vs 28-SouthWest Edgecombe; 12-South Lenoir vs 21-Farmville Central
/
3-JF Webb vs 30-Bertie; 14-Carrboro vs 19-Greene Central
6-Bartlett Yancey vs 27-Goldsboro; 11-Beddingfield vs 22-Eastern Randolph
2-Providence Grove vs 31-DSA; 15-Randleman vs 18-Bunn
7-Whiteville vs 26-Reidsville; 10-South Granville vs 23-Richlands
2A West
1-Franklin vs 32-Mountain Heritage; 16-Ledford vs 17-South Rowan
8-R-S Central vs 25-Pisgah; 9-Madison County vs 24-Draughn
4-Foard vs 29-Central Davidson; 13-East Lincoln vs 20-West Lincoln
5-West Wilkes vs 28-Anson County; 12-Mount Pleasant vs 21-Forest Hills
/
3-Maiden vs 30-Smoky Mountain; 14-Bunker Hill vs 19-Hibriten
6-West Stokes vs 27-Surry Central; 11-Forbush vs 22-Owen
2-West Stanly vs 31-East Gaston; 15-Chase vs 18-North Lincoln
7-North Davidson vs 26-North Surry; 10-Brevard vs 23-East Rutherford
Automatic bids - 1A
Conf. (listed W to E)
automatic bids
at-large 3/4/5
Smoky Mountain
1. Robbinsville
2. Murphy
3. Hiwassee Dam
4. Hayesville
Western Highlands
1. Polk County
Southern Piedmont
1. Lincoln Charter
2. Bessemer City
3. Highland Tech
Mountain Valley
1. East Wilkes
3. Alleghany County
4. Starmount
PAC-7
1. Pine Lake Prep
2. Union Academy
3. Mountain Island Charter
Northwest
1. North Stokes
2. East Surry
3. South Stokes
Yadkin Valley
1. South Stanly
2. Uwharrie Charter
3. West Montgomery
4. North Stanly
Central Tar Heel
1. Chatham Central
2. River Mill Academy
3. Chatham Charter
Three Rivers
1. East Columbus
North Central
1. Roxboro Community
2. East Wake Academy
3. Oxford Prep
4. Falls Lake Academy
Northern Carolina
1. Louisburg
Carolina 1A
1. North Duplin
2. Princeton
3. Rosewood
4. Hobbton
Tar-Roanoke
1. Weldon
2. Rocky Mount Prep
3. KIPP Pride
Coastal 8
1. East Carteret
2. Pender
Coastal Plains
1. Riverside (W)
2. Northside (P)
3. Southside
Albemarle
1. Camden County
2. Perquimans
3. Manteo
Atlantic 6
1. Bear Grass Charter
2. Mattamuskeet
3. Columbia
Final at-large spots w/adjusted MaxPreps rank:
4-Falls Lake Academy 39 / 4-Hayesville 43 / cutoff line / 4-Pamlico County 49 / Edenton Holmes 55 / 4-Cherryville 57
/ 4-Pender 59 / 4-Princeton 67
1A East
1-East Carteret vs BYE; 16-Mattamuskeet vs 17-Southside
8-Weldon vs BYE; 9-East Columbus vs 24-Columbia
4-Roxboro Community vs BYE; 13-Northside (Pinetown) vs 20-Manteo
5-Louisburg vs BYE; 12-East Wake Academy vs 21-Falls Lake Academy
/
3-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE; 14-Perquimans vs 19-Rosewood
6-Camden County vs BYE; 11-Pender vs 22-Hobbton
2-North Duplin vs BYE; 15-Rocky Mount Prep vs 18-Oxford Prep
7-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE; 10-Princeton vs 23-KIPP Pride
1A West
1-North Stokes vs BYE; 16-Hiwassee Dam vs 17-Alleghany County
8-Polk County vs BYE; 9-East Surry vs 24-Chatham Charter
4-East Wilkes vs BYE; 13-Bessemer City vs 20-Highland Tech
5-South Stanly vs BYE; 12-Union Academy vs 21-Hayesville
/
3-Robbinsville vs BYE; 14-River Mill Academy vs 19-North Stanly
6-Lincoln Charter vs BYE; 11-Murphy vs 22-Mountain Island Charter
2-Chatham Central vs BYE; 15-West Montgomery vs 18-Starmount
7-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE; 10-Uwharrie Charter vs 23-South Stokes
