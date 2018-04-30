NCHSAA boys lacrosse playoff brackets, 2018

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoffs begin Friday.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A EAST
1st round (Fri. May 4):
WC-Holly Springs at 1-Hoggard / WC-Laney at 1-New Bern
WC-Apex Friendship at 1-Cardinal Gibbons / 2-Heritage at 2-Jordan
///
WC-Broughton at 1-Wakefield / 2-Leesville Road at 2-Apex
WC-Athens Drive at 1-Middle Creek / WC-Millbrook at 1-Green Hope
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
3rd round (Fri. May 11):
East final (Tue. May 15):
State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
4A WEST
1st round (Fri. May 4):
WC-West Forsyth at 1-Northwest Guilford / WC-Ragsdale at 2-Reagan
WC-Grimsley at 1-R.J. Reynolds / WC-East Forsyth at 2-Page
///
WC-South Mecklenburg at 1-Lake Norman / WC-Mooresville at 2-Ardrey Kell
WC-Butler at 1-Myers Park / WC-Providence at WC-Hough
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
3rd round (Fri. May 11):
West final (Tue. May 15):
State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
1A/2A/3A EAST
1st round (Fri. May 4):
WC-Croatan at 1-New Hanover / WC-Topsail at 2-First Flight
WC-Cedar Ridge at 1-JH Rose / WC-Williams at 1-Carrboro
///
WC-Southern Alamance at 1-East Chapel Hill / WC-Southeast Guilford at 2-Eastern Alamance
WC-Orange at 1-Northern Guilford / 2-Asheboro at 2-Northwood
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
3rd round (Fri. May 11):
West final (Tue. May 15):
State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
1A/2A/3A WEST
1st round (Fri. May 4):
WC-Pine Lake Prep at 1-Mount Tabor / WC-West Stokes at 1-North Davidson
WC-Bishop McGuinness at 1-Lake Norman Charter / WC-Cuthbertson at 2-Southwest Guilford
///
WC-Hickory at 1-Weddington / WC-Charlotte Catholic at 2-Patton
WC-Sun Valley at 1-St. Stephens / WC-Western Guilford at 2-Marvin Ridge
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
3rd round (Fri. May 11):
West final (Tue. May 15):
State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park
Comments