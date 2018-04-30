Middle Creek's Owen Caputo (22), left, congratulates teammate David Baird (13) after his scored goal.The Holly Springs Golden Hawks and the Middle Creek Mustangs met in a regular season lacrosse game in Holly Springs, N.C. on March 29, 2018.
High School Sports

NCHSAA boys lacrosse playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

April 30, 2018 09:21 AM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys lacrosse playoffs begin Friday.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A EAST

1st round (Fri. May 4):

WC-Holly Springs at 1-Hoggard / WC-Laney at 1-New Bern

WC-Apex Friendship at 1-Cardinal Gibbons / 2-Heritage at 2-Jordan

///

WC-Broughton at 1-Wakefield / 2-Leesville Road at 2-Apex

WC-Athens Drive at 1-Middle Creek / WC-Millbrook at 1-Green Hope

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

3rd round (Fri. May 11):

East final (Tue. May 15):

State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

4A WEST

1st round (Fri. May 4):

WC-West Forsyth at 1-Northwest Guilford / WC-Ragsdale at 2-Reagan

WC-Grimsley at 1-R.J. Reynolds / WC-East Forsyth at 2-Page

///

WC-South Mecklenburg at 1-Lake Norman / WC-Mooresville at 2-Ardrey Kell

WC-Butler at 1-Myers Park / WC-Providence at WC-Hough

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

3rd round (Fri. May 11):

West final (Tue. May 15):

State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

1A/2A/3A EAST

1st round (Fri. May 4):

WC-Croatan at 1-New Hanover / WC-Topsail at 2-First Flight

WC-Cedar Ridge at 1-JH Rose / WC-Williams at 1-Carrboro

///

WC-Southern Alamance at 1-East Chapel Hill / WC-Southeast Guilford at 2-Eastern Alamance

WC-Orange at 1-Northern Guilford / 2-Asheboro at 2-Northwood

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

3rd round (Fri. May 11):

West final (Tue. May 15):

State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

1A/2A/3A WEST

1st round (Fri. May 4):

WC-Pine Lake Prep at 1-Mount Tabor / WC-West Stokes at 1-North Davidson

WC-Bishop McGuinness at 1-Lake Norman Charter / WC-Cuthbertson at 2-Southwest Guilford

///

WC-Hickory at 1-Weddington / WC-Charlotte Catholic at 2-Patton

WC-Sun Valley at 1-St. Stephens / WC-Western Guilford at 2-Marvin Ridge

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

3rd round (Fri. May 11):

West final (Tue. May 15):

State championship (Fri. May 18 or Sat. May 19): at WakeMed Soccer Park

