NCHSAA boys tennis playoff brackets, 2018

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs are underway.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A EAST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
2-Wakefield at 1-Hoggard (won 5-1) / WC-Jordan (won 5-1) at 1-New Bern
2-Cardinal Gibbons (won 9-0) at 1-Wake Forest / WC-Lumberton (won 6-0) at 1-South View
///
2-Green Hope at 1-Enloe (won 5-3) / 2-Apex (won 6-3) at 1-Pinecrest
2-Scotland at 1-Middle Creek (won 9-0) / WC-Holly Springs at 1-Panther Creek (won 6-0)
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
WC-Jordan at 1-Hoggard
WC-Lumberton at 2-Cardinal Gibbons
///
2-Apex at 1-Enloe
1-Middle Creek at 1-Panther Creek
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
4A WEST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
WC-Mooresville at 1-Page (won 6-0) / WC-Northwest Guilford at 1-Reagan (won 5-4)
2-Hickory Ridge at 2-Providence (won 5-0) / WC-South Mecklenburg at 1-Lake Norman (won 5-4)
///
WC-Mallard Creek at 1-Myers Park (won 6-0) / 2-Davie County at 2-Grimsley (won)
WC-Porter Ridge at 1-Ardrey Kell (won 6-0) / 2-Hough (won 6-0) at 1-South Caldwell
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
1-Reagan at 1-Page
2-Providence at 1-Lake Norman
///
2-Grimsley at 1-Myers Park
2-Hough at 1-Ardrey Kell
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
3A EAST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
1-New Hanover (won 5-0) at 1-West Carteret / 2-West Johnston at 1-Rocky Mount (won 6-0)
2-Jacksonville at 1-C.B. Aycock (won 6-3) / 2-Fike at 1-Clayton (won 6-0)
///
2-Chapel Hill at 1-Terry Sanford (won 5-2) / 2-Northern Guilford at 1-Union Pines (won 9-0)
WC-South Brunswick at 1-East Chapel Hill (won 9-0) / 2-Harnett Central at 1-Western Alamance (won 8-1)
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
1-New Hanover at 1-Rocky Mount
1-C.B. Aycock at 1-Clayton
///
1-Terry Sanford at 1-Union Pines
1-East Chapel Hill at 1-Western Alamance
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
3A WEST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
2-Carson at 1-Williams (won 7-2) / 2-Concord at 1-Southwest Guilford (won 5-1)
2-Asheboro (won 5-4) at 1-South Iredell / 2-Mount Tabor at 1-Cox Mill (won 5-1)
///
2-Alexander Central at 1-Marvin Ridge (won 6-0) / 2-T.C. Roberson (won 6-3) at 1-Forestview
2-Charlotte Catholic (won 6-3) at 1-Watauga / 2-Ashbrook at 1-Asheville (won 6-0)
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
1-Southwest Guilford at 1-Williams
2-Asheboro at 1-Cox Mill
///
2-T.C. Roberson at 1-Marvin Ridge
2-Charlotte Catholic at 1-Asheville
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
2A EAST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
2-Greene Central (won 5-1) at 1-Northeastern / 1-Croatan at 1-Clinton (won 7-2)
2-North Johnston at 1-North Lenoir (won 5-1) / WC-Goldsboro (won 5-2) at 1-Nash Central
///
2-Whiteville (won 5-4) at 1-South Granville / 2-NCSSM (won 9-0) at 1-Providence Grove
WC-Richlands at 1-South Columbus (won 5-3) / 2-Jordan-Matthews at 1-Carrboro (won 5-0)
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
2-Greene Central at 1-Clinton
WC-Goldsboro at 1-North Lenoir
///
2-Whiteville at 2-NCSSM
1-Carrboro at 1-South Columbus
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
2A WEST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
2-East Burke at 1-Salisbury (won 6-0) / 2-Surry Central at 1-Mount Pleasant (won 6-2)
3-Lexington (won 5-2) at 1-Atkins / 2-South Point (won 5-4) at 1-Ashe County
///
2-Ledford (won 6-2) at 1-East Lincoln / 2-Pisgah at 1-Shelby (won 6-0)
2-Maiden (won 6-3) at 1-Foard / 1-Owen at 1-Brevard (won 5-1)
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
1-Mount Pleasant at 1-Salisbury
3-Lexington at 2-South Point
///
2-Ledford at 1-Shelby
2-Maiden at 1-Brevard
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
1A EAST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
WC-Franklin Academy (won 7-2) at 1-Bear Grass Charter / 1-East Carteret BYE
1-Louisburg at 1-Voyager Academy (won 9-0) / 1-Edenton Holmes BYE
///
2-Research Triangle (won 5-0) at 1-East Columbus / 1-Rosewood BYE
WC-Woods Charter (won 6-3) at 1-Tarboro / 1-Raleigh Charter BYE
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
WC-Franklin Academy at 1-East Carteret
1-Edenton Holmes at 1-Voyager Academy
///
2-Research Triangle at 1-Rosewood
WC-Woods Charter at 1-Raleigh Charter
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
1A WEST
1st round (Wed. May 2):
WC-East Wilkes at WC-Mount Airy (won 5-1) / 1-North Stanly BYE
WC-Starmount at 2-Gray Stone Day (won 5-0) / 1-Elkin BYE
///
WC-South Stanly at 1-Pine Lake Prep (won 9-0) / 1-Bishop McGuinness BYE
WC-Highland Tech at 1-Polk County (won 5-3) / 1-Lincoln Charter BYE
2nd round (Tue. May 8):
WC-Mount Airy at 1-North Stanly
2-Gray Stone Day at 1-Elkin
///
1-Pine Lake Prep at 1-Bishop McGuinness
1-Polk County at 1-Lincoln Charter
3rd round (Mon. May 14):
East final (Wed. May 16):
State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center
