Enloe's Mike Ogundele hits a shot during the Cap-8 tennis finals at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Ben McKeown newsobserver.com

High School Sports

NCHSAA boys tennis playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

May 07, 2018 09:30 PM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis playoffs are underway.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

2-Wakefield at 1-Hoggard (won 5-1) / WC-Jordan (won 5-1) at 1-New Bern

2-Cardinal Gibbons (won 9-0) at 1-Wake Forest / WC-Lumberton (won 6-0) at 1-South View

///

2-Green Hope at 1-Enloe (won 5-3) / 2-Apex (won 6-3) at 1-Pinecrest

2-Scotland at 1-Middle Creek (won 9-0) / WC-Holly Springs at 1-Panther Creek (won 6-0)

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

WC-Jordan at 1-Hoggard

WC-Lumberton at 2-Cardinal Gibbons

///

2-Apex at 1-Enloe

1-Middle Creek at 1-Panther Creek

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

4A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

WC-Mooresville at 1-Page (won 6-0) / WC-Northwest Guilford at 1-Reagan (won 5-4)

2-Hickory Ridge at 2-Providence (won 5-0) / WC-South Mecklenburg at 1-Lake Norman (won 5-4)

///

WC-Mallard Creek at 1-Myers Park (won 6-0) / 2-Davie County at 2-Grimsley (won)

WC-Porter Ridge at 1-Ardrey Kell (won 6-0) / 2-Hough (won 6-0) at 1-South Caldwell

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

1-Reagan at 1-Page

2-Providence at 1-Lake Norman

///

2-Grimsley at 1-Myers Park

2-Hough at 1-Ardrey Kell

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

3A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

1-New Hanover (won 5-0) at 1-West Carteret / 2-West Johnston at 1-Rocky Mount (won 6-0)

2-Jacksonville at 1-C.B. Aycock (won 6-3) / 2-Fike at 1-Clayton (won 6-0)

///

2-Chapel Hill at 1-Terry Sanford (won 5-2) / 2-Northern Guilford at 1-Union Pines (won 9-0)

WC-South Brunswick at 1-East Chapel Hill (won 9-0) / 2-Harnett Central at 1-Western Alamance (won 8-1)

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

1-New Hanover at 1-Rocky Mount

1-C.B. Aycock at 1-Clayton

///

1-Terry Sanford at 1-Union Pines

1-East Chapel Hill at 1-Western Alamance

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

3A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

2-Carson at 1-Williams (won 7-2) / 2-Concord at 1-Southwest Guilford (won 5-1)

2-Asheboro (won 5-4) at 1-South Iredell / 2-Mount Tabor at 1-Cox Mill (won 5-1)

///

2-Alexander Central at 1-Marvin Ridge (won 6-0) / 2-T.C. Roberson (won 6-3) at 1-Forestview

2-Charlotte Catholic (won 6-3) at 1-Watauga / 2-Ashbrook at 1-Asheville (won 6-0)

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

1-Southwest Guilford at 1-Williams

2-Asheboro at 1-Cox Mill

///

2-T.C. Roberson at 1-Marvin Ridge

2-Charlotte Catholic at 1-Asheville

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

2A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

2-Greene Central (won 5-1) at 1-Northeastern / 1-Croatan at 1-Clinton (won 7-2)

2-North Johnston at 1-North Lenoir (won 5-1) / WC-Goldsboro (won 5-2) at 1-Nash Central

///

2-Whiteville (won 5-4) at 1-South Granville / 2-NCSSM (won 9-0) at 1-Providence Grove

WC-Richlands at 1-South Columbus (won 5-3) / 2-Jordan-Matthews at 1-Carrboro (won 5-0)

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

2-Greene Central at 1-Clinton

WC-Goldsboro at 1-North Lenoir

///

2-Whiteville at 2-NCSSM

1-Carrboro at 1-South Columbus

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

2A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

2-East Burke at 1-Salisbury (won 6-0) / 2-Surry Central at 1-Mount Pleasant (won 6-2)

3-Lexington (won 5-2) at 1-Atkins / 2-South Point (won 5-4) at 1-Ashe County

///

2-Ledford (won 6-2) at 1-East Lincoln / 2-Pisgah at 1-Shelby (won 6-0)

2-Maiden (won 6-3) at 1-Foard / 1-Owen at 1-Brevard (won 5-1)

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

1-Mount Pleasant at 1-Salisbury

3-Lexington at 2-South Point

///

2-Ledford at 1-Shelby

2-Maiden at 1-Brevard

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

1A EAST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

WC-Franklin Academy (won 7-2) at 1-Bear Grass Charter / 1-East Carteret BYE

1-Louisburg at 1-Voyager Academy (won 9-0) / 1-Edenton Holmes BYE

///

2-Research Triangle (won 5-0) at 1-East Columbus / 1-Rosewood BYE

WC-Woods Charter (won 6-3) at 1-Tarboro / 1-Raleigh Charter BYE

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

WC-Franklin Academy at 1-East Carteret

1-Edenton Holmes at 1-Voyager Academy

///

2-Research Triangle at 1-Rosewood

WC-Woods Charter at 1-Raleigh Charter

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

1A WEST

1st round (Wed. May 2):

WC-East Wilkes at WC-Mount Airy (won 5-1) / 1-North Stanly BYE

WC-Starmount at 2-Gray Stone Day (won 5-0) / 1-Elkin BYE

///

WC-South Stanly at 1-Pine Lake Prep (won 9-0) / 1-Bishop McGuinness BYE

WC-Highland Tech at 1-Polk County (won 5-3) / 1-Lincoln Charter BYE

2nd round (Tue. May 8):

WC-Mount Airy at 1-North Stanly

2-Gray Stone Day at 1-Elkin

///

1-Pine Lake Prep at 1-Bishop McGuinness

1-Polk County at 1-Lincoln Charter

3rd round (Mon. May 14):

East final (Wed. May 16):

State championship (Sat. May 19): at Burlington Tennis Center

