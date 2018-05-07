NCHSAA softball playoff brackets, 2018

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs begin Wednesday, but teams have the option of playing a day early on Tuesday.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE / 16-Hoke County vs 17-Holly Springs
8-Jack Britt vs BYE / 9-Middle Creek vs 24-Athens Drive
4-Hoggard vs BYE / 13-Laney vs 20-Pine Forest
5-Leesville Road vs BYE / 12-Panther Creek vs 21-Green Hope
///
3-Heritage vs BYE / 14-Garner vs 19-Corinth Holders
6-Overhills vs BYE / 11-Enloe vs 22-Cardinal Gibbons
2-South Central vs BYE / 15-Lumberton vs 18-Rolesville
7-Cary vs BYE / 10-Wake Forest vs 23-Millbrook
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
4A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Richmond vs BYE / 16-Hough vs 17-Independence
8-Lake Norman vs BYE / 9-Butler vs 24-Page
4-Porter Ridge vs BYE / 13-Hickory Ridge vs 20-Glenn
5-Providence vs BYE / 12-High Point Cenral vs 21-North Mecklenburg
/
3-Mooresville vs BYE / 14-Purnell Swett vs 19-Ardrey Kell
6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 11-Olympic vs 22-South Mecklenburg
2-South Caldwell vs BYE / 15-McDowell County vs 18-East Forsyth
7-Davie County vs BYE / 10-West Forsyth vs 23-Ragsdale
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
3A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-West Brunswick vs 32-Western Harnett / 16-Fike vs 17-Jacksonville
8-Cedar Ridge vs 25-Southern Wayne / 9-West Carteret vs 24-Southeast Guilford
4-Southern Alamance vs 29-Northern Nash / 13-Eastern Alamance vs 20-Morehead
5-Cleveland vs 28-Union Pines / 12-Triton vs 21-South Johnston
/
3-Cape Fear vs 30-Northern Durham / 14-West Johnston vs 19-DH Conley
6-CB Aycock vs 27-Havelock / 11-Topsail vs 22-Orange
2-Western Alamance vs 31-Swansboro / 15-Gray’s Creek vs 18-East Chapel Hill
7-Southern Nash vs 26-Hunt / 10-Harnett Central vs 23-East Wake
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
3A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-Parkwood vs 32-Mount Tabor / 16-Piedmont vs 17-Rockingham County
8-Marvin Ridge vs 25-AL Brown / 9-West Rowan vs 24-A.C. Reynolds
4-North Buncombe vs 29-Jay M Robinson / 13-Kings Mountain vs 20-West Caldwell
5-Carson vs 28-Cramer / 12-T.C. Roberson vs 21-Sun Valley
/
3-Alexander Central vs 30-North Gaston / 14-Parkland vs 19-South Iredell
6-Crest vs 27-Asheboro / 11-Southwestern Randolph vs 22-Northern Guilford
2-Central Cabarrus vs 31-Western Guilford / 15-Tuscola vs 18-Charlotte Catholic
7-Southwest Guilford vs 26-Enka / 10-Cox Mill vs 23-East Rowan
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
2A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-South Granville vs 32-West Bladen / 16-JF Webb vs 17-Dixon
8-Midway vs 25-Ayden-Grifton / 9-Richlands vs 24-Randleman
4-Washington vs 29-Reidsville / 13-Eastern Randolph vs 20-Bunn
5-Whiteville vs 28-Northeastern / 12-South Columbus vs 21-Greene Central
/
3-Providence Grove vs 30-Goldsboro / 14-Farmville Central vs 19-Beddingfield
6-Bartlett Yancey vs 27-SouthWest Edgecombe / 11-East Duplin vs 22-Jordan-Matthews
2-North Johnston vs 31-Hertford County / 15-Bertie vs 18-Carrboro
7-Currituck County vs 26-Wallace-Rose Hill / 10-South Lenoir vs 23-Anson County
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
2A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-West Stanly vs 32-East Gaston / 16-East Rutherford vs 17-South Rowan
8-North Davidson vs 25-Surry Central / 9-R-S Central vs 24-Chase
4-Maiden vs 29-Smoky Mountain / 13-Bunker Hill vs 20-Hibriten
5-West Wilkes vs 28-Pisgah / 12-North Lincoln vs 21-Forest Hills
/
3-Foard vs 30-Central Davidson / 14-West Stokes vs 19-East Lincoln
6-Madison County vs 27-Bandys / 11-Brevard vs 22-West Lincoln
2-Franklin vs 31-Mountain Heritage / 15-Ledford vs 18-Draughn
7-Forbush vs 26-North Surry / 10-Mount Pleasant vs 23-Owen
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
1A East
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-East Carteret vs BYE / 16-Pender vs 17-Weldon
8-KIPP Pride vs BYE / 9-Northside (Pinetown) vs 24-Cape Hatteras
4-Camden County vs BYE / 13-Rocky Mount Prep vs 20-Manteo
5-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE / 12-Vance Charter vs 21-Pamlico County
/
3-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE / 14-Mattamuskeet vs 19-Oxford Prep
6-Rosewood vs BYE / 11-Perquimans vs 22-Tarboro
2-Louisburg vs BYE / 15-North Duplin vs 18-Hobbton
7-East Columbus vs BYE / 10-Princeton vs 23-Edenton Holmes
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
1A West
1st round (Wed. May 9):
1-North Stokes vs BYE / 16-Murphy vs 17-East Wilkes
8-Polk County vs BYE / 9-Pine Lake Prep vs 24-South Stokes
4-South Stanly vs BYE / 13-Bessemer City vs 20-Swain County
5-Robbinsville vs BYE / 12-Hiwassee Dam vs 21-Falls Lake Academy
/
3-Alleghany County vs BYE / 14-Union Academy vs 19-Starmount
6-Roxboro Community vs BYE / 11-Uwharrie Charter vs 22-Mountain Island Charter
2-Chatham Central vs BYE / 15-North Stanly vs 18-West Montgomery
7-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 10-East Surry vs 23-Highland Tech
2nd round (Sat. May 12):
3rd round (Wed. May 16):
4th round (Sat. May 19):
East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):
State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD
