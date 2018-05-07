South Ganville head softball coach Walter Day congratulates Brianne Coleman (16) after hitting a solo home run in th sixth inning. The South Granville Vikings took on the J.F. Webb Warriors in a non-conference softball game in Oxford, N.C. on March 8, 2017. South Granville wins 9-4.
High School Sports

NCHSAA softball playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

May 07, 2018 10:41 AM

The 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association softball playoffs begin Wednesday, but teams have the option of playing a day early on Tuesday.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the matchups and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Fuquay-Varina vs BYE / 16-Hoke County vs 17-Holly Springs

8-Jack Britt vs BYE / 9-Middle Creek vs 24-Athens Drive

4-Hoggard vs BYE / 13-Laney vs 20-Pine Forest

5-Leesville Road vs BYE / 12-Panther Creek vs 21-Green Hope

///

3-Heritage vs BYE / 14-Garner vs 19-Corinth Holders

6-Overhills vs BYE / 11-Enloe vs 22-Cardinal Gibbons

2-South Central vs BYE / 15-Lumberton vs 18-Rolesville

7-Cary vs BYE / 10-Wake Forest vs 23-Millbrook

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

4A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Richmond vs BYE / 16-Hough vs 17-Independence

8-Lake Norman vs BYE / 9-Butler vs 24-Page

4-Porter Ridge vs BYE / 13-Hickory Ridge vs 20-Glenn

5-Providence vs BYE / 12-High Point Cenral vs 21-North Mecklenburg

/

3-Mooresville vs BYE / 14-Purnell Swett vs 19-Ardrey Kell

6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 11-Olympic vs 22-South Mecklenburg

2-South Caldwell vs BYE / 15-McDowell County vs 18-East Forsyth

7-Davie County vs BYE / 10-West Forsyth vs 23-Ragsdale

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

3A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-West Brunswick vs 32-Western Harnett / 16-Fike vs 17-Jacksonville

8-Cedar Ridge vs 25-Southern Wayne / 9-West Carteret vs 24-Southeast Guilford

4-Southern Alamance vs 29-Northern Nash / 13-Eastern Alamance vs 20-Morehead

5-Cleveland vs 28-Union Pines / 12-Triton vs 21-South Johnston

/

3-Cape Fear vs 30-Northern Durham / 14-West Johnston vs 19-DH Conley

6-CB Aycock vs 27-Havelock / 11-Topsail vs 22-Orange

2-Western Alamance vs 31-Swansboro / 15-Gray’s Creek vs 18-East Chapel Hill

7-Southern Nash vs 26-Hunt / 10-Harnett Central vs 23-East Wake

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

3A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-Parkwood vs 32-Mount Tabor / 16-Piedmont vs 17-Rockingham County

8-Marvin Ridge vs 25-AL Brown / 9-West Rowan vs 24-A.C. Reynolds

4-North Buncombe vs 29-Jay M Robinson / 13-Kings Mountain vs 20-West Caldwell

5-Carson vs 28-Cramer / 12-T.C. Roberson vs 21-Sun Valley

/

3-Alexander Central vs 30-North Gaston / 14-Parkland vs 19-South Iredell

6-Crest vs 27-Asheboro / 11-Southwestern Randolph vs 22-Northern Guilford

2-Central Cabarrus vs 31-Western Guilford / 15-Tuscola vs 18-Charlotte Catholic

7-Southwest Guilford vs 26-Enka / 10-Cox Mill vs 23-East Rowan

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

2A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-South Granville vs 32-West Bladen / 16-JF Webb vs 17-Dixon

8-Midway vs 25-Ayden-Grifton / 9-Richlands vs 24-Randleman

4-Washington vs 29-Reidsville / 13-Eastern Randolph vs 20-Bunn

5-Whiteville vs 28-Northeastern / 12-South Columbus vs 21-Greene Central

/

3-Providence Grove vs 30-Goldsboro / 14-Farmville Central vs 19-Beddingfield

6-Bartlett Yancey vs 27-SouthWest Edgecombe / 11-East Duplin vs 22-Jordan-Matthews

2-North Johnston vs 31-Hertford County / 15-Bertie vs 18-Carrboro

7-Currituck County vs 26-Wallace-Rose Hill / 10-South Lenoir vs 23-Anson County

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

2A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-West Stanly vs 32-East Gaston / 16-East Rutherford vs 17-South Rowan

8-North Davidson vs 25-Surry Central / 9-R-S Central vs 24-Chase

4-Maiden vs 29-Smoky Mountain / 13-Bunker Hill vs 20-Hibriten

5-West Wilkes vs 28-Pisgah / 12-North Lincoln vs 21-Forest Hills

/

3-Foard vs 30-Central Davidson / 14-West Stokes vs 19-East Lincoln

6-Madison County vs 27-Bandys / 11-Brevard vs 22-West Lincoln

2-Franklin vs 31-Mountain Heritage / 15-Ledford vs 18-Draughn

7-Forbush vs 26-North Surry / 10-Mount Pleasant vs 23-Owen

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

1A East

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-East Carteret vs BYE / 16-Pender vs 17-Weldon

8-KIPP Pride vs BYE / 9-Northside (Pinetown) vs 24-Cape Hatteras

4-Camden County vs BYE / 13-Rocky Mount Prep vs 20-Manteo

5-Bear Grass Charter vs BYE / 12-Vance Charter vs 21-Pamlico County

/

3-Riverside (Williamston) vs BYE / 14-Mattamuskeet vs 19-Oxford Prep

6-Rosewood vs BYE / 11-Perquimans vs 22-Tarboro

2-Louisburg vs BYE / 15-North Duplin vs 18-Hobbton

7-East Columbus vs BYE / 10-Princeton vs 23-Edenton Holmes

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

1A West

1st round (Wed. May 9):

1-North Stokes vs BYE / 16-Murphy vs 17-East Wilkes

8-Polk County vs BYE / 9-Pine Lake Prep vs 24-South Stokes

4-South Stanly vs BYE / 13-Bessemer City vs 20-Swain County

5-Robbinsville vs BYE / 12-Hiwassee Dam vs 21-Falls Lake Academy

/

3-Alleghany County vs BYE / 14-Union Academy vs 19-Starmount

6-Roxboro Community vs BYE / 11-Uwharrie Charter vs 22-Mountain Island Charter

2-Chatham Central vs BYE / 15-North Stanly vs 18-West Montgomery

7-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 10-East Surry vs 23-Highland Tech

2nd round (Sat. May 12):

3rd round (Wed. May 16):

4th round (Sat. May 19):

East final series (Tue. May 22-Sat. May 26):

State championship series (Fri. June 1-Sat. June 2): at TBD

