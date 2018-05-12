NCHSAA postseason roundup: Panther Creek's Pickens wins 4A singles, Carrboro duo takes 2A doubles title

One singles player and one doubles team were crowned N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis individual state champions on Saturday.
Panther Creek senior Trice Pickens won the 4A singles title at Millbrook Exchange Park with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Mark Dillon from Myers Park High in Charlotte. Pickens also defeated Dillon in last year's 4A dual-team tennis championship, which Myers Park won 5-4.
Pickens, a Northwestern recruit, defeated Enloe's Rohan Sachdev 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
The other area state champ came in 2A doubles, where Carrboro's Zach Anderson and Andre Javen rallied after dropping the first set to Sam and Chris Hartzell of Ledford High near Thomasville. Anderson and Javen won 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the title match held at Cary Tennis Park. The duo won their semifinal match 6-2, 6-2 over Matt Wilhelm and Lance Kennedy of Forbush.
In 4A doubles, Cardinal Gibbons' Joe Wayand and Peter Glenn fell in the championship match 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) to Will Crane and Ryan Mangiapane of Hough High in Cornelius. Wayand and Glenn defeated Enloe's Michael Ogundele and Naveen Reddy 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) in the semifinals, while Jordan's Zach Tapper and Davis Cromer also lost in the semis to Crane and Mangiapane, 6-2, 6-3.
In 2A singles, Josh Abrams of the N.C. School of Science and Math was the state runner-up to Brann Reid of Newton-Conover, falling 6-2 6-2.
At the Burlington Tennis Center, Clayton's Sam Jones and Foster Evans were ousted in the semifinals 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 by eventual runner-ups Eric Zhang and Kyle Miller of Northern Guilford.
In 1A doubles, Voyager Academy brothers Ben and Kolbe McQuaid lost in the title match 6-4, 6-7 (7-3), 6-3 to Parker Powell and Jackson Law of Lincoln Charter.
Research Triangle's Ronik Grewal and John Hankinson were eliminated in 1A singles on Friday in the semifinals as were Raleigh Charter doubles teams of Arjun Juneja and Grifin Whalen and Harrison Tseng and Joseph Fisher.
