Green Hope boys, Panther Creek girls win NCHSAA 4A track and field championships

After leaving the campus of North Carolina A&T on Saturday, the trophies from this year's N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A track and field championships took a nearly identical path to their new homes.
The girls championship hardware ended up at Panther Creek for the first time. The Catamounts edged powerhouse Southeast Raleigh 69-64. Leesville Road (46 points) was third.
The boys championship trophy found a new home just a few miles down N.C. Highway 55 from Panther Creek, at Green Hope. The Falcons edged conference rival Cary 55-44. Garner was third with 41 points.
GIRLS
▪Panther Creek's Morgan Smalls won three girls events, taking home gold in the long jump, triple jump and a new state record in the high jump that had stood since 1997. She earned MVP honors.
▪Wakefield's Veronica Fraley was a double-winner, sweeping the shot put and discus events, as was freshman Carmen Alder of Pinecrest. Alder won the 1,600 and 3,200.
▪Southeast Raleigh won two relays, the 4-by-100 (ran by Ani Judd, Sierra Fletcher, Zarejha Hall and Jordan Chambers) and 4-by-200 (Judd, Fletcher, Kyna Robinson and Hall).
BOYS
▪Green Hope won three events in all, two thanks to Ian Delgado, who won the 800 and 1,600. The Falcons were also victorious on a 4-by-800 relay ran by Daniel Vo, Matthew Kehn, Michael Biddle and Sean Petersen.
▪Garner's Randolph Ross was named MVP after winning the 400, finishing second in the high jump and taking third in the 200. Ross also ran the second leg of a 4-by-100 relay that finished second.
▪Cary's lone finish atop the podium came in the last event, the 4-by-400 relay ran by Brian Stevenson, Kayin Fails, Tre' Thomas and Anthony Robinson.
Comments