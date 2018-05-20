Panther Creek's Anyiah McCrimmon strides across the finish line to win her heat of the Girls 200 meter dash. The SWAC held its Track & Field Championships at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, N.C. on May 3 2017. Panther Creek won the Girls Championship while Cary won the Boys.
High School Sports

Green Hope boys, Panther Creek girls win NCHSAA 4A track and field championships

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

May 20, 2018 12:21 AM

After leaving the campus of North Carolina A&T on Saturday, the trophies from this year's N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A track and field championships took a nearly identical path to their new homes.

The girls championship hardware ended up at Panther Creek for the first time. The Catamounts edged powerhouse Southeast Raleigh 69-64. Leesville Road (46 points) was third.

The boys championship trophy found a new home just a few miles down N.C. Highway 55 from Panther Creek, at Green Hope. The Falcons edged conference rival Cary 55-44. Garner was third with 41 points.

GIRLS

▪Panther Creek's Morgan Smalls won three girls events, taking home gold in the long jump, triple jump and a new state record in the high jump that had stood since 1997. She earned MVP honors.

▪Wakefield's Veronica Fraley was a double-winner, sweeping the shot put and discus events, as was freshman Carmen Alder of Pinecrest. Alder won the 1,600 and 3,200.

▪Southeast Raleigh won two relays, the 4-by-100 (ran by Ani Judd, Sierra Fletcher, Zarejha Hall and Jordan Chambers) and 4-by-200 (Judd, Fletcher, Kyna Robinson and Hall).

BOYS

▪Green Hope won three events in all, two thanks to Ian Delgado, who won the 800 and 1,600. The Falcons were also victorious on a 4-by-800 relay ran by Daniel Vo, Matthew Kehn, Michael Biddle and Sean Petersen.

▪Garner's Randolph Ross was named MVP after winning the 400, finishing second in the high jump and taking third in the 200. Ross also ran the second leg of a 4-by-100 relay that finished second.

▪Cary's lone finish atop the podium came in the last event, the 4-by-400 relay ran by Brian Stevenson, Kayin Fails, Tre' Thomas and Anthony Robinson.

