World Series includes more than 20 players with North Carolina ties

1:53 Shane Battier talks about paying college athletes Pause

1:08 Food, fun and family moments from the NC State Fair

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

1:30 North Carolina State Fair begins clean-up after 11-day run

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

1:01 Long lines mark first day of early voting in NC

1:26 Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral already a Raleigh landmark

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election

0:52 Family sees their new home at the NC State Fair