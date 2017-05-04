The making of ‘Bull Durham’ – Excerpt from an upcoming book about the Durham Bulls

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations Pause 0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ 2:25 Bull Durham movie trailer 1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 3:00 UNC is honored with a rendition of Twas the Night Before Christmas 3:05 Remembering Lauren and Nick Jenkins in the aftermath of their deaths 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 1:37 Sheila Jackson Lee Called 'Hysterical' by Republican Congressman on the House Floor 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bull Durham, starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon, was filmed at the Durham Athletic Park and in and around Durham and Raleigh. The movie helped propel the Durham Bulls baseball team into the national spotlight.