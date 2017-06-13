MLB Draft live updates: Rounds 3-10

The MLB Draft continued Tuesday with more than 200 picks in Rounds 3-10. Follow along to find out which players from high schools and colleges in North Carolina and find out what you missed from yesterday here with eight North Carolinians taken in the first two rounds.
John Curtis (Lenoir-Rhyne): Round 8, Pick 230 (Atlanta Braves)
Curtis—Lenoir-Rhyne’s closer for the last two years—wraps up a four-year career at his hometown school as the highest draft pick in the Division II university’s history. Curtis peaked in his junior year with a 2.02 ERA before struggling and surrendering 10 home runs this spring, but he still overpowered hitters with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings this season.
Bryan Sammons (Western Carolina): Round 8, Pick 226 (Minnesota Twins)
Sammons becomes the first Catamount taken in the first 10 rounds since 2009 after an impressive senior year with an 8-3 record and a 3.02 ERA. The left-hander from Wilmington, N.C., started at least 10 games in all four years of his career and is second in Western Carolina’s program record books with 325 career strikeouts.
Colton Laws (UNC Charlotte): Round 7, Pick 219 (Toronto Blue Jays)
A 6-foot-8 right-hander, Laws was the ace of the 49ers’ staff this season with a 7-2 record and a 1.87 ERA. The redshirt sophomore impresses with his command and boasted a 7.2:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio this year.
Ben Breazeale (Wake Forest): Round 7, Pick 218 (Baltimore Orioles)
A historic season is resulting in a historic draft for the Demon Deacons, who now have four players taken in the first seven rounds for the first time in program history. Breazeale was a first-team All-ACC catcher this year, batting .333 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in the best season of his career as a four-year starter.
Parker Dunshee (Wake Forest): Round 7, Pick 201 (Oakland Athletics)
Dunshee was selected in the 14th round of last summer’s draft as a junior, but the Demon Deacon ace chose to return to school for his final year of eligibility and jumped more than 200 picks in the draft with another strong season.The 6-foot-2 right-hander was 9-1 as Wake Forest’s Friday night starter, posting a 3.91 ERA with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Bruce Zimmerman (University of Mount Olive): Round 5, Pick 140 (Atlanta Braves)
After transferring from Towson for his final two years of college, Zimmerman becomes Division II Mount Olive’s highest draft selection since Carter Capps was taken 121st overall in 2011. Zimmerman had a 3.18 ERA in 15 starts for the Trojans this year and struck out 129 batters while walking just 24.
Brett Netzer (UNC Charlotte): Round 3, Pick 101 (Boston Red Sox)
Netzer had a breakthrough sophomore year at UNC Charlotte with a .384 batting average and followed that up by hitting .342 with a team-high .425 on-base percentage in 2017. He is a disciplined hitter with more walks than strikeouts this season, but struggled a bit in the field at second base with 14 errors.
