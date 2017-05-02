Basketball

May 02, 2017 8:08 PM

Why was Michael Jordan back at his former Wilmington high school?

By Abbie Bennett

WILMINGTON

Michael Jordan returned to his alma mater on Tuesday.

His Airness, Mr. “Ceiling is the Roof” himself was back at Laney High School in Wilmington to film a Gatorade commercial, according to the school system on Twitter.

Both Laney High and the New Hanover County School System shared a photo of Jordan with Laney assistant principal Aaron Livengood, principal Sharon Dousharm and athletic director Fred Lynch.

Jordan graduated from Laney High in 1981 before going on to play for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he won a national championship his freshman year and then six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, 1984-03.

The gym at Laney is named after Jordan and features his famous “Jumpman” logo at center court.

