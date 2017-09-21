NBA Player and Durant Company/Thirty Five Media Partner Kevin Durant speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 at Pier 48 on September 19, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)
Basketball

A Cary teen asked the question that led to NBA star Kevin Durant’s ill-fated tweets

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 4:30 PM

A Cary teen who shot a question to Kevin Durant on Twitter got more than he expected in return – a revealing and reportedly genuine response from the NBA star.

Cole Cashwell, 16, tweeted at Durant’s @KDTrey5 handle Sunday evening, according to The Oklahoman of Oklahoma City, saying “man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

cole
Cole Cashwell

TWEET
A screenshot of Cary teen Cole Cashwell’s tweet that reportedly got a revealing response from NBA star Kevin Durant.
TWITTER

Durant played nine seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing last year with the Golden State Warriors and claiming his first NBA championship. Thunder fans weren’t happy that he left Oklahoma.

Durant replied to Cashwell with two now-deleted tweets that offered new insight into the career move, according to The Oklahoman.

In third person, according to the Oklahoma City newspaper, Durant replied, “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ (Westbrook). Imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.”

The reported tweets have since been deleted, though they live in screenshots on Cashwell’s account.

Video from a TechCrunch event in San Francisco Tuesday shows Durant apologizing for the tweets, saying “I happened to take it a little too far,” and calling the criticisms both “childish” and “idiotic.”

Cashwell told The Oklahoman that he at first didn’t realize Durant was talking about himself in third person, “And then people started tweeting me ‘you just exposed KD.’”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

