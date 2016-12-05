1, 2, 3, I mean it!: Social media reacts to Cam Newton’s wardrobe

Carolina Panthers quarterback and reigning league MVP Cam Newton is known for his performance on the field, but his wardrobe off the field has stolen the limelight more than once.
Newton has been known for his attention-grabbing outfits during press conferences and his ostentatious cleats on the gridiron. But he was benched for the first play of Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks – which the Panthers ultimately lost 40-7 – for not wearing a tie on the team plane from San Jose to Seattle, The Charlotte Observer reported. Fans and critics alike quickly took to social media to express their opinions on the punishment.
