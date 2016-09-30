Lightning tops Canes in OT

RALEIGH For a long time Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t find a way to beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal with 1:05 left in the third finally tied the score 1-1 in the preseason game at PNC Arena, but the Lightning won 2-1 on Ondrej Palat’s goal at 1:38 of overtime.
Skinner lifted the puck into the net after Victor Rask got off a shot from the point and Phil Di Giuseppe got a piece of the puck. But after the Lightning (2-1) killed off a penalty in the OT, Palat had a breakaway and beat goalie Michael Leighton.
Tyler Johnson, one of the few regulars in the Lightning lineup, scored at 5:21 of the first period. Johnson beat Canes goalie Eddie Lack on a shot from the slot and the goal stood up until late in the third.
The Canes had a line of Skinner, Rask and Lee Stempniak. Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho made their first PNC Arena game appearance, playing the wings on a line centered by Elias Lindholm, and Jordan Staal was in the game.
Defensemen Justin Faulk and Ron Hainsey were in the lineup. So were D-men Brett Pesce and Haydn Fleury.
“It will be interesting to see now, with obviously a few more guys that we predict to be in the lineup,” Canes assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour said before the game. “We’ll see how it all gels. That’s sort of the step we’re looking for, to see who plays well with who.”
After competing for Finland in the World Cup of Hockey, Teravainen and Aho put in in their first practices this week and did not travel with the team for preseason road games against Washington and Tampa Bay.
The Canes won both games as Lack and Cam Ward each turned back all 16 shots they faced — Ward with a sharp effort in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Teravainen and Aho were on the ice for the Johnson goal, which came when the Lightning easily pushed the puck into scoring position. Palat found Johnson open and he didn’t miss.
The Canes had power plays in each period and had some decent looks, but couldn’t convert. With 28 seconds left in the second period, with the teams back at even strength, Staal had a shot ring the post.
Lack made some nice stops, denying Joel Vermin on a point-blank shot early in the second. Leighton took over in the third, the former Canes goalie making his first appearance in the Carolina net since the 2009-10 season.
Aho and Teravainen appeared indecisive at times and had some puck-handling problems. A turnover by Aho late in the first was nearly converted into a Tampa Bay goal after Cameron Darcy swiped the puck in the Carolina zone and got off a quick shot that Lack turned away.
Stempniak blistered a shot off Vasilevskiy’s mask and Vasilevskiy later denied Rask on a shot late in the first.
Comments