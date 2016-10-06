What individual Canes need to do to make playoffs

What’s needed for Canes to make the playoffs
Tentative roster:
Forwards
Jordan Staal
Continue strong checking play, produce 20 or more goals, provide leadership.
Jeff Skinner
Having twice scored 30 or more goals in a season, he needs to do it again.
Victor Rask
Had career highs in goals (21), assists (27) last season. Needs to top 50 points.
Lee Stempniak
After resurgent offensive year (51 points), veteran needs another 50-point season.
Elias Lindholm
Canes keep waiting for a breakout season when Lindholm tops 20 goals. This needs to be the year.
Andrej Nesrasil
Needs to continue effective two-way play, be heavy on the puck, be more of threat in offensive zone.
Joakim Nordstorm
Give the Canes strong penalty killing, provide speed on his line, be relentless forechecker.
Teuvo Teravainen
Traded from Chicago, Finn is eager to be a top-six forward, steady point-producer. Here’s his chance.
Sebastian Aho
Played with the men in Finnish elite league. Must prove he belongs with the men in the NHL.
Jay McClement
Win the key defensive-zone face-offs and continue to be one of the penalty kill leaders.
Viktor Stalberg
Use his versatility to make the most of his minutes, regardless of his line.
Bryan Bickell
Prove he still has game to play in NHL, provide fourth-line energy.
Defensemen
Justin Faulk
Without ankle injury, could have topped 50 points last season. Canes could use it this season.
Ron Hainsey
Continue his steady play, continue to clean up mistakes in defensive zone.
Jaccob Slavin
Maintain his calm, poised play in defensive zone and look to provide more offense.
Noah Hanifin
Use his speed to push the puck on breakouts and be more of a threat on the power play.
Brett Pesce
With added weight, can be stronger in the defensive end. Needs to be more accurate shooter.
Ryan Murphy
Needs to stay with big club all year, give Canes another right-hand threat on blue line.
Goalies
Cam Ward
Give Canes 50 or more quality starts, prove he’s No. 1 goalie, stay healthy throughout season.
Eddie Lack
Push Ward for the No. 1 job, be as dependable as he was in playoff push by Vancouver two years ago.
