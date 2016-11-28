Staal sidelined indefinitely with concussion

3:50 Bickell lends a hand and reflects on his MS diagnosis Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

3:58 Bishop Burbidge talks about leaving Raleigh for his new position in Virginia

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'