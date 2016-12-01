Canes take lead to final minute but fall to Boston in shootout

Ryan Spooner and David Pastrnak scored in the shootout for Boston as the Carolina Hurricanes fell to the Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.
Spooner and Carolina's Jaccob Slavin matched goals in the first round of the shootout. After Brad Marchand and Noah Hanifin failed to score, Pastrnak tucked in a shot on Ward's glove side and former Canes goalie Anton Khudobin stopped Jeff Skinner to win it.
The Canes had to kill Viktor Stalberg’s hooking penalty in the scoreless overtime, which ended just after Carolina’s Jeff Skinner went wide on a breakaway attempt.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin scored a second-period power-play goal in his hometown to give the Canes a 1-0 lead that stood until 32 seconds remained in regulation, when Torey Krug tied the score as the Bruins bore down with six attackers.
Cam Ward, with another solid performance, stopped the Bruins’ first 28 shots on goal until Krug put a deflected shot in the net low on Ward’s glove side, forcing overtime.
The Canes moved to 9-9-5 with 23 points in the standings. Carolina next plays on Saturday at New York, in a rematch of their 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. The Canes return home Sunday against Tampa Bay.
