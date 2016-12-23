Teravainen scores in OT to give Canes 3-2 win over Bruins

Moments after scoring an overtime winner Friday against the Boston Bruins, a smiling Teuvo Teravainen joked about scoring in the right net and said the Carolina Hurricanes could happily disperse and see their families for the Christmas break.
But not Teravainen. He’s not going back to Finland to see his family, saying he would join Sebastian Aho, a fellow Finn, and some friends for some down time.
About 70 seconds into the overtime, Aho had a chance to win it. With a good look, the forward was wide of the net.
But Teravainen didn’t miss. Bolting down the slot, he fired a shot past goalie Anton Khudobin at 3:01 of overtime for the first overtime winner of his career.
The goal offered a little redemption for Teravainen. In the Dec. 1 game in Boston, the Bruins pulled Khudobin for a sixth attacker late in regulation and Teravainen inadvertently kicked the puck past goalie Cam Ward during a scrum in front of the crease to tie the score. Boston won a shootout 2-1.
“Last time it went in our net. This time in their net,” Teravainen said with another smile. “I liked it a lot better this time, in their net.”
While Teravainen’s ninth goal of the season was the winner, Jordan Staal had a pivotal one. His shorthanded goal, on a breakaway midway through the second period, came with the Bruins leading 2-0 and controlling the pace and play of the game.
“It gave us a spark,” Canes coach Bill Peters said. “You’re looking for something. It was a huge moment in the game, for sure.”
The Bruins, one of the NHL’s best road teams this season, were coming off a 3-1 road win over the Florida Panthers. They also had aa 15-0-0 record when leading after two periods.
But don’t underestimate the Canes on home ice. Carolina rallied in the third, tying the score at 6:48 on Justin Faulk’s bullet of a shot from the right wing — the defenseman’s fourth in his last five games.
Faulk’s score came after Staal won a faceoff against David Krejci in the offensive zone. Elias Lindholm, who had two assists, found Faulk open for the blast.
Ward, like the rest of the Canes, had gotten stronger as the game wore on. The Bruins’ first goal was fluky, the puck glancing off the skate of the Bruins’ Ryan Spooner. The second came on a power play, when Brad Marchand tipped a Spooner point shot through Ward’s pads.
After facing 29 shots in the first two periods, Ward saw just four in the third and none in overtime. Of the Canes’ 23 shots, 10 came in the third.
“We scratched and clawed. It wasn’t pretty,” Ward said.
The Bruins (18-14-4) killed off two penalties in the third, but the Canes gathered some momentum from the power plays.
Carolina goes into the Christmas break with a three-game winning streak. The Canes also are 9-0-1 at home in their past 10 games at PNC Arena.
It was an unusual if rewarding week. Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings was postponed because of ice conditions at PNC Arena. So the Canes (15-11-7) went on the road and beat Buffalo on Thursday, then came back to rally and beat the Bruins. In overtime.
The guy nicknamed “Turbo” won it. This time, with a goal in the right net.
