Canes stay torrid at home, beat NHL’s top team 5-3

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

0:55 Ice skating through the streets of North Raleigh

1:22 Icy road conditions and sliding cars on New Leesville Road

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

1:23 Duke's Giles replaces injured Jefferson