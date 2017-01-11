Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn more comfortable, confident

2:27 Carolina's Jeff Skinner: Everyone contributed Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

0:50 Duke's Capel: 'We got beat by a very, very good basketball team'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:23 Making Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'