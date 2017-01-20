Penguins pummel Cam Ward, Canes 7-1

The Carolina Hurricanes were playing at home, at PNC Arena, where they’ve had little but success this season.
A lot of the Canes’ players had their fathers in the stands, cheering them on.
But this night, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, none of that mattered. The Pens, last year’s Stanley Cup champions, schooled the Canes in nearly every area of the game Friday, breezing to a 7-1 victory.
The Penguins were hungrier around the net. They skated better, passed better, were better defensively. Their goalie, Matt Murray, was better.
They also were the more composed team as the Canes’ frustration resulted in Jeff Skinner being benched in the third period after two undisciplined penalties in the second, and goalie Cam Ward taking a punch at the Pens’ Patric Hornqvist in the third.
The only highlight for the Canes (21-17-7) was a shorthanded goal by Viktor Stalberg in the third, Carolina’s sixth of the season.
The Canes had won 14 of the past 16 games at home, going 14-1-1. That was impressive and Pens coach Mike Sullivan said after Friday’s morning skate that he expected a “hard game.”
The Canes, with owner Peter Karmanos in town to watch, had some early energy but it was anything but a hard game for the Pens (29-11-5), who led 1-0 after the first period, then poured in four goals in the second period to break the game open.
Carolina had grown accustomed to falling behind at home of late, then surging to victory. Often, the second period has been their best at home, and Ward also had been all but unbeatable in the recent run at home.
Defenseman Trevor Daley beat Ward with a long, hard slapper in the first period. But in the second, the Pens swarmed around Ward.
Carl Hagelin poked in a rebound. Conor Sheary did the same, scoring the first of his two goals. When Ward dropped the puck on a shot between his pads, Chris Kunitz jammed it in for a 4-0 lead.
By then, everything was unraveling for the Canes. Skinner, the Canes’ offensive leader and usually their emotional leader, was sent to the penalty box for embellishment, and later for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Then, the Canes gave up a power-play goal.
One consistent strength of Carolina’s all season has been its penalty killing, and the Canes top the NHL. The Pens, in turn, came into the fourth in the league on the power play.
Evgeni Malkin spotted Phil Kessel open to Ward’s right and Kessel is a sniper. It was 5-0.
When Malkin scored the Pens’ sixth goal in the third, Ward had had enough, taking a swing at a fallen Hornqvist and picking up a roughing penalty.
As for the Canes’ power play, it continued to be a liability. Carolina was 0-for-3 against Pittsburgh and now is 1-for-36 in the past 15 games, a constant struggle.
But the Canes’ offensive chances were few. Rookie Sebastian Aho was set to pounce on a loose puck in front of the net in the first, only to have Daley lift his stick. Victor Rask had a good open look in the second, only to fire wide. Jordan Staal missed high on a chance in front in the third.
Turnovers were costly for the Canes. Where center Teuvo Teravainen tried to clear the puck in the first, Daley snagged the puck out of the air, then drilled shot for the first goal. A weak pass by Teravainen in the second was picked off by Kessel in a sequence that ended with Hagelin scoring.
Teravainen, like Skinner, was benched in the third as Canes coach Bill Peters sent a message to his team.
The Canes will be on the road for the next two: at Columbus on Saturday, then at Washington.
