Canes’ Aho named NHL first star of week

5:45 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey Pause

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes