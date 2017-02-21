Pens beat Canes 3-1 for Carolina Hurricanes’ fifth straight loss

The Carolina Hurricanes did all they could Tuesday to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.
They hustled after pucks. They forced the Pens into penalties. They shot the puck, battled for rebounds, were dogged in the defensive zone.
It wasn’t enough. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored and goalie Matt Murray efficiently took care of the job in net as the Penguins won 3-1 at PNC Arena, handing the Canes their fifth straight loss.
Jeff Skinner scored his 20th of the season on a first-period power play but the Canes (24-24-8) couldn’t find another way to beat Murray despite having four other power plays in the first two periods.
The Penguins (37-14-8) hammered the Canes 7-1 in their last visit to PNC Arena, on Jan. 20, and took the lead barely two minutes into Tuesday’s game on a Scott Wilson goal. It was early and it may have been too easy for the Pens, who were outshot and outplayed much of the first two periods.
But Crosby gave the Pens a 2-1 lead at 16:21 of the second period with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. Crosby’s league-leading 33rd of the season came after the Canes’ Sebastian Aho was called for interference and then Viktor Stalberg for slashing.
Stalberg was incensed by the call, slamming his stick against the glass in the penalty box three times and drawing a visit from referee Gord Dwyer.
The Canes’ penalty killers nearly escaped the trouble, but Pens forward Phil Kessel got off a shot from the top of the slot that Crosby, in front of goalie Cam Ward, tipped into the net.
Skinner tied the score 1-1 in the first and finished off perhaps the Canes’ best, most determined power plays of the season.
The Canes maintained pressure throughout, as Skinner got two shots on goal and had another three attempts blocked before scoring. Lee Stempniak set up Skinner in front of Murray with a nice pass.
The Canes had five power plays in the first two periods — Malkin with three penalties, Crosby with two — but could manage only the one conversion.
The Pens scored early in the game on Wilson’s redirection. Wilson got position on defenseman Matt Tennyson in front of the crease for his sixth of the season and first since Jan. 8.
Malin scored his 25th of the season midway through the third, getting an open look at the bottom of the slot after a pass from Carl Hagelin.
The Pens played without center Nick Bonino, who missed the game with an illness. Defenseman Trevor Daley left the game after the first period with an injury.
Pittsburgh hasn’t been the kind of team to give up second-period leads this season — the Pens are 25-0-0 when leading after two.
Canes coach Bill Peters made wholesale line changes for the game, moving Victor Rask to center on a line with Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm. Jordan Staal centered Joakim Nordstrom and Brock McGinn, Teuvo Teravainen centered Skinner and Stempniak, and Derek Ryan was at center with Phil Di Giuseppe and Viktor Stalberg.
