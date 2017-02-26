Canes end five-game homestand with 3-1 loss to Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes, after their five-day NHL bye week, began a five-game homestand with hope and promise, looking to pick up wins and move up in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Canes ended it with a thud Sunday, with a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena.
Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist for the Flames, who have surged into playoff position in the Western Conference with a 9-2-1 run. Micheal Ferland scored on a breakaway and goalie Brian Elliott was stout enough in net for Calgary (33-26-4).
Victor Rask had a power-play goal in the first period for the Hurricanes (25-25-8), who had other good scoring chances in the game. But the effort not good enough, Canes coach Bill Peters said, nor was the execution.
And, in the end, the Canes had no answer for Gaudreau.
The homestand, almost like a last stand for Carolina this season, began with an overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the worst team in the league. Some pointed to the fact so many NHL teams have struggled in their first game after their bye week, but Carolina then was beaten 4-0 by Toronto and 3-1 by Pittsburgh.
Canes general manager Ron Francis traded veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey to the Penguins on Thursday, more a less a concession that a playoff appearance – for Carolina, the first since 2009 – was unlikely this season.
The Canes responded with a focused 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday as goalie Eddie Lack had a 34-save shutout and took the lead Sunday on Rask’s goal, his first in 16 games. But Elliott wouldn’t allow another goal, getting help from those in front of him and a big assist from forward Matt Stajan in the first period.
Stajan and Canes forward Matt Di Giuseppe tangled near the Flames net, Stajan being knocked into the crease just as Canes defenseman Ryan Murphy was unloading a shot from the slot. Elliott was down and would have been beaten on the shot, but Stajan rose up just in time to get hit by the puck and keep it out of the net.
Elliott made good saves on shots by Rask and Derek Ryan early in the second before the Flames took the lead. Gaudreau made a quick stretch pass to Ferland for the breakaway, then scored his first goal on another unusual play.
Gaudreau attempted a backhander from between the circles. The puck hit the skate of Canes defenseman Brett Pesce, who then tried to get a stick on it. Instead, Pesce knocked the puck directly to Gaudreau, who zipped a shot past Lack at 14:50 of the period.
Gaudreau scored his second of the game – 12th of the season – midway through the third, quickly cutting back to the middle in the Carolina zone and unloading a quick shot that beat Lack.
The Canes had their chances in the third. Jeff Skinner, quiet much of the game, made a nice move through traffic and had Elliott down and out, only to lose control of the puck near the post. Elliott faced other offensive flurries, but made the stops.
The Canes managed just six goals in the 1-3-1 homestand, leaving the players wondering what other changes will be made the next few days before the NHL trade deadline.
