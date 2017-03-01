Canes’ Francis hoped to add players, but ended up trading them away

2:10 Canes' Victor Rask: "We just gotta bounce back here," he says after loss to Flames Pause

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

2:15 Get your Ash Wednesday ashes to go at this Apex drive-thru service

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting

1:37 Lawmakers get into a chess match - literally - with top student players