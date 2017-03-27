Lack injured as Red Wings edge Canes 4-3 in OT

The game ended with both teams still on the ice, surrounding a fallen player.
The Detroit Red Wings had just beaten the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime Monday, on Andreas Athanasiou’s goal, but it was an injury to Canes’ goalie Eddie Lack that had everyone frozen in place for several minutes after the game, somber, hoping for the best.
The collision was a hard one, Athanasiou driving the net with the Canes’ Victor Rask giving him a push from behind, Athanasiou appearing to hit Lack in the head with his right side on the play. In a flash, Athanasiou had scored and Lack was down, motionless.
Canes trainer Pete Friesen and other medical personnel quickly rushed the ice to attend to Lack. They huddled around him as the Hurricanes and Wings players did the same.
Lack was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to Rex Hospital for tests, and was to stay at Rex overnight. The Canes later said Lack is undergoing tests at UNC REX Hospital and said he does have full feeling in his extremities.
“I had no idea I hit him,” Athanasiou said. “I tried driving the net and I felt (Rask’s) stick on my back. He cross-checked me pretty hard. Even after, I had no idea I came in contact with (Lack), but I must have run into him.
“I never like to see someone go down like that and on a stretcher. I hope he’s OK and he gets back.”
Lack, who missed a big chunk of the season with concussions, was slowly lifted onto a stretcher as the players tapped their sticks on the ice and some fans chanted “Let’s go, Eddie.” Lack gave a thumbs-up, perhaps easing the anxiety for so many.
Wings coach Jeff Blashill said a couple of his players told him Lack was moving soon after the play.
“They said they saw him move, so then you’re a little more relaxed,” Blashill said.
It was a sudden, shocking end to what had been a hard-fought hockey game. Defenseman Justin Faulk twice scored for the Canes, his second goal tying the score 3-3 with 51.1 seconds left in regulation after the Canes pulled Lack out of net for a sixth attacker.
But Faulk didn’t want to talk about his game or the goals or the loss. Not after the injury to Lack.
“I’m not really thinking about it,” Faulk said. “I’m just worried about Eddie. I think everybody in this room is.”
Lack suffered a concussion in practice in November, banging his head against the boards after a fall. He returned in December, then was injured and sidelined again after the Christmas break, missing a total of 26 games because of the concussions before being activated from injured reserve on Jan. 26.
After a poor outing March 1 against Tampa Bay, Lack was publicly criticized by Peters but responded with his best play of the season. He won five of six starts, beating Montreal and New Jersey last week as the Canes finished off a 3-0-1 road trip that pulled them within five points of a wild-card playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
The Canes moved a point closer to the Boston Bruins and playoff position Monday, but again the players were in no mood to talk about their playoff chances,
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
