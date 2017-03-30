Hanifin’s OT goal gives Canes 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes have been playing a lot of games with a must-win feel to them.
Thursday’s game was one of them and the Canes found a way to win it.
Jeff Skinner, injured in the first period, tied the score late in regulation and defenseman Noah Hanifin blasted in the overtime winner as the Canes came away with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena.
The victory extended Carolina’s point steak to 13 consecutive games, breaking the franchise record.
Skinner’s goal with 4:20 left in regulation, his 32nd of the season, tied the score 1-1. Until that point, the Canes had been stymied by the Blue Jackets and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.
The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the second period when defenseman Jack Johnson scored off the rush, beating goalie Cam Ward with a top-shelf shot.
The Canes, after their 8-0-4 surge the past 12 games, went into Thursday’s game four points behind the Boston Bruins and a playoff position in the Eastern Conference. After a comeback victory they’re still in the running.
“We’ve got some life,” Ward said after being named the game’s first star.
That Johnson scored the first goal didn’t set well with some Canes fans, and he was booed when his name was announced. Carolina made Johnson the third pick of the 2005 NHL Draft, only to have Johnson spurn them to stay in college and later was traded.
But Korpisalo had a much bigger impact on the game than an aging defenseman. Given the start by coach John Tortorella, the Finnish goalie played well in a grinding, tight-checking game.
The Canes had a slow start, managing one shot in the first 10 minutes of the game, but began to pressure Korpisalo in the first period.
Justin Faulk unleashed a heavy shot and Victor Rask had a good look on a backhander in front. With 90 seconds left in the first, Faulk couldn’t corral a rolling puck and was wide of an open net.
The Canes had a scare late in the first when Skinner tried to leap out of the way of a Derek Ryan shot, only to be hit in the leg. Skinner hobbled off the ice in pain but was able to return in the second period.
The Canes continued to push in the second, only to be denied by Korpisalo. Rask again had a good look in close and Korpisalo made perhaps his best save of the night midway through the second on a Faulk shot from between the circles.
The Canes had a power play before Johnson’s goal for the Blue Jackets and got good shots from Faulk, Teuvo Teravainen and Skinner.
But a quick rush into the Canes’ zone resulted in the first goal of the game. Johnson doesn’t score often but he made a perfect top-shelf shot — the Blue Jackets’ 13th of the game — from the left circle to beat Ward for his fourth of the season.
The Blue Jackets have rarely given up second-period leads. Columbus was 32-1-2 before Thursday’s game when leading after two.
Chip Alexander:
