Hurricanes’ playoff chances end in loss to Minnesota Wild

For the eighth straight season there will be no postseason for the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Canes were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday, losing 5-3 to the Minnesota Wild. Carolina (35-30-14) has 84 points with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, who hold the second wild-card playoff spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, have 93 points. The Ottawa Senators moved to 94 points with a win Tuesday, and the Boston Bruins (94 points) clinched a playoff berth with a win over Tampa Bay.
With the Edmonton Oilers qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2006, when they lost to Carolina in the Stanley Cup final, the Canes will have the longest playoff drought in the NHL.
A 9-0-4 push in recent weeks — a franchise record 13-game point streak — gave the Canes hope of making a last-gasp run into the playoffs. But back-to-back losses to the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins, both in regulation, all but ended Carolina’s chances before Tuesday’s game.
