Canes lose Brickley to Vegas in NHL expansion draft

The Carolina Hurricanes have lost a player in the NHL expansion draft, but not one who was on their roster last season.
In a surprise move, the Vegas Golden Knights selected forward Connor Brickley from the Canes.
The Golden Knights’ 30 player selections were announced Friday and the Brickley was the pick from Carolina. The Canes also gave up a fifth-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft to the Golden Knights.
Brickley, 25, played 69 games for the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League in 2016-17, finishing with 15 goals and 11 assists as the Checkers reached the Calder Cup playoffs. The Canes acquired Brickley on Oct. 11, 2016 in a trade that sent forward Brody Sutter to the Florida Panthers.
Brickley played in 23 NHL games with Florida in 2015-16. A former second-round pick by the Panthers, he played college hockey at Vermont.
The fifth-round draft pick, 142nd overall, acquired by Vegas from Carolina originally belonged to the Boston Bruins. Carolina acquired the pick along with a third-round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft and Anthony Camara in the trade for defenseman John-Michael Liles on Feb. 29, 2016.
The Canes left such players as forwards Lee Stempniak and Joakim Nordstrom, and goalies Cam Ward and Eddie Lack, unprotected for the expansion draft. But Canes general manager Ron Francis and Vegas GM George McPhee reached an agreement that worked for both sides.
