Canes sign Slavin to 7-year contract extension

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday they have signed defenseman Jaccob Slavin to a seven-year contract extension.

The contract will begin during the 2018-19 season and carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.3 million.

“Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh.”

Slavin, 23, had career highs in points (34), goals (3), assists (29) and shorthanded points (4) during his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The Erie, Colo. native led the Hurricanes in blocked shots (161), takeaways (83), time on ice per game (23:26) and shorthanded time on ice per game (3:07). He was tied for first in plus/minus with a plus-23 rating, the fourth-best plus/minus season in franchise history.

Slavin ranked second in the NHL in takeaways, first among league defensemen in shorthanded points and tied for 10th among league blueliners in plus/minus.

“Personally I think it was a good growing year for me,” Slavin said after the season.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 120th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, Slavin has appeared in 145 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, totaling seven goals, 47 assists and a plus-24 rating.

Savin played two seasons at Colorado College of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), totaling 42 points in 66 career games.

Slavin represented the United States at the 2014 World Junior Championship in Sweden.