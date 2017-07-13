Report: Karmanos close to selling Hurricanes for $500 million; team would stay here

Peter Karmanos Jr., majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, could be close completing a sale of the NHL team for about $500 million, according to a Bloomberg News report.
The Bloomberg report on Thursday said the team would be sold to Chuck Greenberg, a former part-owner and chief executive officer of the Texas Rangers, and would remain in Raleigh.
Karmanos could not immediately be reached for comment. A team spokesman refused to confirm nor deny the Bloomberg report.
Karmanos, 74, has owned the franchise since 1994, when he joined the late Thomas Thewes and Jim Rutherford in purchasing the Hartford Whalers. The team relocated to North Carolina in 1997 and was renamed the Hurricanes.
While retaining majority ownership, Karmanos has sold invest shares in the team, bringing in several locally based investors that included Ron Francis, the Hurricanes’ executive vice president and general manager. The Bloomberg report said Greenberg would retain and seek to add other local investors.
With Karmanos open to selling the team, employing Allen & Co. of New York to assist with the transaction, there was speculation the team could be bought and again relocated. But NHL commissioner Gart Bettman disputed the persistent rumors of the team moving, and Karmanos continued to say he was seeking out a new owner or ownership group that would keep the team in Raleigh.
Karmanos has scoffed at the annual Forbes valuations of NHL teams, saying the valuation of the Hurricanes -- $230 million for 2016-17, last in the NHL -- was too low. He noted former New York Islanders owner Charles Wang sold the Islanders for more than $400 million, according to multiple media reports.
