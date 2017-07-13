Who is the attorney reportedly buying the Canes?

Chuck Greenberg, the attorney who is reportedly close to buying the Carolina Hurricanes from Peter Karmanos Jr. for $500 million, has owned a major pro sports franchise before, albeit briefly.

Greenberg – who would plan to keep the Canes in Raleigh, according to a Bloomberg News report – was part of a group that bought Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in August 2010, serving as CEO and managing partner of the Rangers when they played in the 2010 World Series. But seven months after joining the team, Greenberg was forced out and sold his share of the Rangers due to differences of opinion with management.

ESPN reported in March 2011 that Rangers general manager Jon Daniels was unhappy that Greenberg sold his suite in the team’s ballpark and that the Rangers’ baseball operations thought he wanted to be too involved in the team’s personnel moves.

Greenberg, 56, founded the Greenberg Sports Group in 2008 and now owns three minor-league baseball teams: the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Single-A State College Spikes. He previously owned the Double-A Altoona Curve from 2002 to 2008.

Greenberg considered buying the Dallas Stars when the NHL franchise was available in 2011 but decided against submitting a bid.

After graduating from law school at Michigan in 1985, Greenberg has made his fortune as a sports industry lawyer with Cohen & Grigsby P.C., Pepper Hamilton LLP and Reed Smith LLP. He helped negotiate Mario Lemieux’s purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1999 and led the Penguins’ negotiations with the city of Pittsburgh to build a new arena that opened in 2010.

Greenberg grew up in Pittsburgh and is now based in North Texas, according to his Twitter account.