If Canes really are a top-line center away from making the playoffs, is this the guy?

More Videos 1:11 'We will have a captain,' says Canes' Peters Pause 3:42 Hurricane Irma flooding in Charleston via a Facebook Live tour 0:38 Hurricane Jose expected to make loop in the Atlantic 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh 0:21 Satellite view shows Irma spinning into the US with Jose on it's heels 0:59 Wake County making assignment changes to lower K-3 class sizes 0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys 3:02 Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 0:50 Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season Who says Victor Rask of the Carolina Hurricanes never smiles? The Swede did in talking about winning a World Championship for Sweden, and discusses what he needs to do to help the Canes reach the Stanley Cup playoffs this season. Who says Victor Rask of the Carolina Hurricanes never smiles? The Swede did in talking about winning a World Championship for Sweden, and discusses what he needs to do to help the Canes reach the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.

Who says Victor Rask of the Carolina Hurricanes never smiles? The Swede did in talking about winning a World Championship for Sweden, and discusses what he needs to do to help the Canes reach the Stanley Cup playoffs this season.