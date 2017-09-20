Five takeaways from the game: Canes-Lightning

More Videos 6:58 'There's things that we learned tonight,' says Canes Peters Pause 2:53 Erik Cole gets 1-day contract so he can retire as a Hurricane 0:58 Last call for Life Flight Three 0:32 Fly toward Hurricane Maria with a Hurricane Hunter 0:45 Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 2:56 Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 0:41 Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'There's things that we learned tonight,' says Canes Peters Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said now that everybody has played at least one game, he's ready to start cutting down the roster following a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a preseason NHL hockey game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 20, 2017 Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said now that everybody has played at least one game, he's ready to start cutting down the roster following a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a preseason NHL hockey game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 20, 2017 Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

