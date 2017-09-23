Hurricanes trim camp roster to 40

The Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday trimmed their training camp roster to 40 players ahead of the Canes’ three-game preseason road trip.
Assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League were: forwards Clark Bishop, Warren Foegele, Steven Lorentz, Andrew Poturalski, Nick Schilkey, Spencer Smallman and Sergey Tolchinsky; defensemen Tyler Ganly, Keegan Kanzig and Josh Wesley; and goaltenders Callum Booth and Alex Nedeljkovic.
The Canes also announced forward Gregory Hofmann will return to Switzerland and join HC Lugano of the National League.
Among the players still in camp are forward Martin Necas, the Canes’ first-round draft pick this year and a pair of 2016 first-round draft picks: forward Julien Gauthier and defenseman Jake Bean.
The Canes also placed Patrick Brown, Brenden Kitchon, Andrew Miller, Dennis Robertson and Philip Samuelson were placed on waivers Saturday. If not claimed by noon Sunday they will be assigned to the Checkers, who begin their training camp Monday.
