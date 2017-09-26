Here’s what the Canes need from Teuvo Teravainen to reach the playoffs

(This is another in a series of stories about what the Hurricanes must do to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.)
With Thursday being an off-day at Carolina Hurricanes training camp last week, Teuvo Teravainen grabbed his clubs for a round of golf.
Teravainen and Justin Williams were golf partners at Old Chatham, sharing a cart, sharing some stories.
“I got to know him a little better, about his family, about his personality,” Teravainen said.
For much of training camp, Teravainen and Williams have shared the same line and started to form a hockey bond – Teravainen on the left side and Williams at right wing. Jordan Staal was at center Saturday on the line, which combined for a goal and two assists in the Canes’ 4-1 preseason win over the Washington Capitals.
It’s an important season for Teravainen. For the Canes to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time sine 2009, they need him – among others – to be a dependable offensive contributor and show the speed and skills that made him a former first-round draft pick.
A year ago, Teravainen was in his first training camp with the Canes, coming from the Chicago Blackhawks in a June 2016 trade with forward Bryan Bickell. There was the anticipation that the two young Finns in camp – Teravainen and rookie Sebastian Aho – would give the Canes the added offensive juice needed to contend for the playoffs.
Aho delivered, scoring 24 goals and playing impressively well in his first season in the NHL but Teravainen had an uneven season. There were games where his quickness, playmaking and a wickedly good shot were noticeable, effective. At other times Teravainen seemed invisible.
“I had ups and downs,” he said. “But I think overall I’m getting better and better every season. I always knew it was a process. When I was younger I was a little smaller all the time, so I needed to build my strength. I knew that would take time.
“I’m 23 now. I feel like I will get better sooner or later. We’ll see. I still feel I’m not there yet, but I’m getting there.”
The Blackhawks made Teravainen their first-round selection, 18th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 2015, he became the fifth rookie since 1927 to score a goal in each of his first two Stanley Cup Final games as Chicago earned another Stanley Cup championship.
Teravainen followed with a 13-goal, 22-assist season in 2015-16, getting in another seven playoff games. But with the Blackhawks in a salary-cap bind, the Canes were able to acquire him while absorbing Bickell’s big salary.
Teravainen, used at center and the wing, had too many gaps in the 2016-17 season, going stretches without a goal, without being a factor in games. More skilled than physical at 5-11 and 178 pounds, he finished with 15 goals and 27 assists in 81 games on a team that finished 20th in NHL scoring last season at 2.59 goals a game.
“I’ve been a playmaker most of my life but some years it seems like I score more goals,” Teravainen said. “You never know how the season will go and maybe this year I will score a lot of goals. I just try to stay positive. Stay with it and just be patient.”
When the Canes signed Teravainen to a two-year contract extension in June – paying him $2.86 million this season and in 2018-19 – general manager Ron Francis said he was “an important part of what we are building here.”
Canes coach Bill Peters expects to see a better version of Teravainen on the ice this season, saying Teravainen appears more comfortable.
“I think we’re going to get more consistent play, more consistent on the offense (and) continued good, solid puck distribution on the power play,” Peters said.
Teravainen has a Stanley Cup ring. He has had a day with the Cup in Finland. He missed not being in the playoffs last season but believes this Canes team, this year, can get there.
“Anything can happen,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re right there, in the battle. We have guys who have played in the big games, who know how to win big games.”
Someone like his golf partner, Williams, who has three Stanley Cup rings and is called “Mister Game 7.”
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
