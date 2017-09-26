Here’s what the Canes need from Teuvo Teravainen to reach the playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen talks about facing his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks

VIDEO: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen was a first-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks and helped them win a Stanley Cup. Traded to the Canes in June, he'll face his former team for the first time Friday as the Canes host the Blackhawks at PNC Arena.