Hurricanes top Caps in final preseason game

The preliminaries are over for the Carolina Hurricanes, their preseason schedule done. Time for the regular season to begin.
Not that it begins that soon. The Canes must wait — and practice — until next Saturday, Oct. 7, when they host the Minnesota Wild in the season opener at PNC Arena.
The Canes put in their seventh and final preseason game Friday, taking a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Defensemen Justin Faulk, Noah Hanifin and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored goals and goalie Scott Darling -- in his second preseason outing -- was solid in net while Carolina did a good job limiting the Caps’ shots and scoring opportunities.
The Canes finished 5-2 in the preseason.
The Caps did not have Alexander Ovechkin in the lineup. Also missing were such regulars as forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie.
And Braden Holtby. The Caps’ No. 1 goalie was the backup Friday as Philipp Grubauer got the start.
The Canes dressed what could be nearly all of their opening-night roster. Martin Necas, the Canes’ first-round draft pick, played his sixth preseason game and was used at right wing on a line with center Derek Ryan and Jeff Skinner.
Faulk scored in the first as Canes forward Brock McGinn went to the front of the net to screen Grubauer, allowing Faulk’s outside shot to get past the goaltender for a 1-0 lead.
The Caps tied it 1-1 on a Matt Niskanen goal early in the second, but Hanifin gave the Canes a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal in the second off a Jordan Staal centering pass.
Van Riemsdyk made it 3-1 in third with a tight-angle shot from the wing that caught Grubauer napping.
It was Carolina’s second preseason win over the Caps in less than a week. The Canes won 4-1 last Saturday in Washington.
There are still decisions to make in the next week. The Canes still have roster cuts that must be made.
There’s also the matter of a team captain. Canes coach Bill Peters and general manager Ron Francis have said a captain would be selected before the opening game.
