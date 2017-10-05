Jordan Staal, Justin Faulk named Hurricanes co-captains

The Carolina Hurricanes have often talked about having collective leadership and will have that again this season, albeit with a different twist.
The Canes announced Thursday that Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk would serve as co-captains this season. Canes coach Bill Peters said Staal often will wear the “C” at home games and Faulk in the Canes’ road games.
Jeff Skinner will serve as an alternate captain, Peters said.
“We have unlimited leadership,” Peters said Thursday.
The team has been without a captain since Eric Staal was traded to the New York Rangers in February 2016. A year ago, Jordan Staal, Faulk, Skinner and Victor Rask were alternate captains — four A’s and no C.
In an ironic twist, Eric Staal will be on the ice Saturday at PNC Arena with the Minnesota Wild as the Canes play their season opener. Jordan Staal, 29, should be wearing the “C” for the Canes as he plays against his brother.
“I’ll still be doing the things I’ve been doing except now I’ll be wearing a C,” Staal said.
Faulk, 25, has represented the Canes in NHL All-Star games and the U.S. in the Olympics. The defenseman was drafted by the Canes in 2010 and developed into a player who’s both solid on the defensive end and an offensive weapon.
“It’s a huge honor for both of us,” Faulk said. “We said all of last year, even the year before when Eric was traded that we had multiple leaders.”
Staal is the Canes’ biggest, strongest player and its best checking forward. He won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 — beating the Canes in the Eastern Conference final — and agreed to a trade to Carolina in June 2012 to play with his brother and hopefully get the Canes back in the playoffs.
That didn’t happen and Eric was traded. That didn’t sit well with Jordan Staal, who had signed a 10-year extension in 2012, but it didn’t affect his play or attitude last season — his sixth with Carolina and 12th in the league.
The announcement Thursday was made in a press conference at PNC Arena. When Staal was named captain, on Jan. 20, 2010, it came in a somber team meeting at Raleigh Center Ice as Rod Brind’Amour, the captain of the 2006 champions, gave up the “C” to the younger player.
Eric Staal often said he embraced the responsibility of being captain, but Jordan Staal said the weight of trying to carry the team back into the playoffs — and failing to do it — wore on his older brother as a years passed.
In the 20 years the Hurricanes have been in Raleigh, the team has had five captains: Kevin Dineen, Keith Primeau, Ron Francis, Rod Brind’Amour and Eric Staal.
Peters said many people weighed in on the decision and that opinions differed, saying, “We’re comfortable in the decisions we made.”
Comments