Hurricanes’ Teravainen is NHL’s first star of week

Teuvo Teravainen went into his second season with the Carolina Hurricanes saying he felt more comfortable with his teammates, the Canes’ system, his surroundings.
The evidence has been in the Finnish forward’s play. Teravainen, who leads the Canes in points, on Monday was named the NHL’s first star of the week.
Teravainen, on a line with center Jordan Staal and winger Sebastian Aho, had five goals and five assists, and a plus-5 rating, in four games. The Canes won three of the four, including a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders spurred by Teravainen’s two goals and an assist.
The Helsinki native, 23, had his first career hat trick, and added an assist, in a Nov. 13 victory over the Dallas Stars. He scored the three goals in 7:05, the second-fastest natural hat trick in franchise history.
Teravainen, who describes himself as more of a playmaker than goal-scorer, has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games this season.
A former first-round draft picks by Chicago, Teravainen was obtained from the Blackhawks in the June 2016 trade that also included forward Bryan Bickell. Used at center and on the wing last season, he wasn’t a consistent offensive contributor.
“I had ups and downs but I think overall I’m getting better and better every season,” Teravainen said before the season. I always knew it was a process. When I was younger, I was a little smaller all the time, so I needed to build my strength. I knew that would take time.
“I’m 23 now. I still feel I’m not there yet, but I’m getting there.”
Asked Sunday about the torrid play of his line – Aho has goals in four straight games – Teravainen said, “We’re just out there having fun.”
