'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

'We feel good about ourselves,' says Hurricanes Teravainen

'We feel good about ourselves,' says Hurricanes Teravainen

Canes select co-captains

Canes select co-captains

Cooper commends Canes co-captains

Cooper commends Canes co-captains

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Roy Moore's lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Milliseconds from a touchdown

Milliseconds from a touchdown

  'We feel good about ourselves,' says Hurricanes Teravainen

    The Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen had two goals in a 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, Nov. 19, 2017.

The Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen had two goals in a 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, Nov. 19, 2017. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen had two goals in a 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh, Nov. 19, 2017. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes’ Teravainen is NHL’s first star of week

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

November 20, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Teuvo Teravainen went into his second season with the Carolina Hurricanes saying he felt more comfortable with his teammates, the Canes’ system, his surroundings.

The evidence has been in the Finnish forward’s play. Teravainen, who leads the Canes in points, on Monday was named the NHL’s first star of the week.

Teravainen, on a line with center Jordan Staal and winger Sebastian Aho, had five goals and five assists, and a plus-5 rating, in four games. The Canes won three of the four, including a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders spurred by Teravainen’s two goals and an assist.

The Helsinki native, 23, had his first career hat trick, and added an assist, in a Nov. 13 victory over the Dallas Stars. He scored the three goals in 7:05, the second-fastest natural hat trick in franchise history.

Teravainen, who describes himself as more of a playmaker than goal-scorer, has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games this season.

A former first-round draft picks by Chicago, Teravainen was obtained from the Blackhawks in the June 2016 trade that also included forward Bryan Bickell. Used at center and on the wing last season, he wasn’t a consistent offensive contributor.

“I had ups and downs but I think overall I’m getting better and better every season,” Teravainen said before the season. I always knew it was a process. When I was younger, I was a little smaller all the time, so I needed to build my strength. I knew that would take time.

“I’m 23 now. I still feel I’m not there yet, but I’m getting there.”

Asked Sunday about the torrid play of his line – Aho has goals in four straight games – Teravainen said, “We’re just out there having fun.”

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

'We feel good about ourselves,' says Hurricanes Teravainen

'We feel good about ourselves,' says Hurricanes Teravainen

Canes select co-captains

Canes select co-captains

Cooper commends Canes co-captains

Cooper commends Canes co-captains

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Roy Moore's lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Milliseconds from a touchdown

Milliseconds from a touchdown

    Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters addresses the slump Victor Rask has been in this season as he talks to reporters after the Canes 4-2 win over the NY Islanders at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 19, 2017. Rask was a healthy scratch for the game.

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

