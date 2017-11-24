Maple Leafs manage to hold off Hurricanes in third

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:31 Hurricanes' Williams: 'We didn't respond the way we should have,' in loss to Penguins Pause 0:21 Watch Cam Ward smash his stick in frustration 3:43 Hurricanes' Peters: 'I don't think anyone's pleased,' after 6-1 loss to Penguins 0:41 Canes host 'Cool School Field Trip' 2:02 US Olympian critiques the Carolina Hurricanes 2:20 Hurricanes' Skinner gets record goal but team loses in overtime to NJ 4:10 See why Hurricanes' Peters says OT loss to NJ was a 'tough one' 2:09 See why Derek Ryan says 'Sunday is a huge test,' for the Hurricanes 2:55 'We couldn't buy one here tonight,' says Peters 0:18 The Hurricanes' Justin Faulk clears hats off his truck following his hat trick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters says the team has been giving up too many goals lately as the team suffered a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters says the team has been giving up too many goals lately as the team suffered a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com