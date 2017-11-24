For Skinner, Williams as a wing man could be an answer

More Videos

'We're not going to outscore our mistakes,' says Hurricanes' Peters 3:55

'We're not going to outscore our mistakes,' says Hurricanes' Peters

Pause
'I thought I was just skating' Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call 4:12

'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

  • 'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

    The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner talks to reporters about a goaltender interference call he was called for during the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017.

The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner talks to reporters about a goaltender interference call he was called for during the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner talks to reporters about a goaltender interference call he was called for during the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017. Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

Carolina Hurricanes

For Skinner, Williams as a wing man could be an answer

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 11:34 PM

Jeff Skinner seemed to be in the middle of everything Friday in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena.

Whether setting up Derek Ryan for a goal, tangling with Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen around the net, giving his opinion to the referees or being a part of a big push in the final minutes of regulation, Skinner often was front and center. Vocal, engaged.

More importantly for the Canes, 21 games into the season, Skinner might have found the right line to be the most effective.

Canes coach Bill Peters has a found a lot of success — and winger Sebastian Aho starting finding the net — in using Aho and Teuvo Teravainen on a line with center Jordan Staal. The “TSA” line, it has been called.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Skinner, after scoring a career-high 37 goals last season, has gone through so many line permutations it’s hard to keep up with them. Ryan has been his centerman much of the season and Skinner also has had Victor Rask and more recently Elias Lindholm in the middle.

112417-CANES-TOR-CCS002
The Canes' Jeff Skinner (53) battles the Leafs' Jake Gardiner (51) and Josh Leivo (32) as they go for the puck during the first period. Toronto was called for a penalty on the play.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

But there has been a growing list of wingers on the right side — Justin Williams, Brock McGinn, Josh Jooris, Phil Di Giuseppe, Lindholm. In the first three games of the season, Skinner played with Ryan and Janne Kuokannen, a rookie.

If Skinner has any complaints, he keeps them to himself.

“It’s something I don’t really worry too much about because it’s not in my control,” he said. “I can control how I play. That’s not always quite as well as I’d like to, so that’s my No. 1 focus.

“When you’ve got guys sticking together it’s because they’re playing well and they’re producing or you’re getting results. I’m not sure which comes first, the chicken or the egg.”

On Friday, Canes coach Bill Peters had Skinner and Williams back together, with Ryan in the middle. Williams and Ryan each had five shots and Skinner three, and Skinner and Williams both had two assists.

112417-CANES-TOR-CCS006
The Canes' Justin Williams (14) and the Leafs' Tyler Bozak (42) go for the puck during the first period.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Then there was the disagreements about Andersen. In the second period, with the Canes buzzing around the net, the Leafs goal suddenly became dislodged and play was stopped. It was hard to say if Andersen or another Leafs player were responsible but no penalty was called despite Skinner’s protestations.

It was a more dicey situation in the third. Trailing 4-1, the Canes picked up a goal from Staal, but Skinner was called for goaltender interference 47 seconds after Staal’s goal.

Relays indicated Andersen was outside the crease and initiated the contact with Skinner. But Skinner went to the penalty box and Patrick Marleau scored what would be the deciding goal for the Maple Leafs.

“Those moments happen,” Skinner said. “There’s a lot of moments like that in a game and obviously that one gets a little more magnified, given the circumstances.”

Skinner called it a tough loss, and that it was for Carolina (9-8-4). But the line of Skinner, Ryan and Williams might be one answer moving forward.

Peters had hoped to have Skinner with Ryan and Lee Stempniak this season, but Stempniak has yet to play a game because of an unspecified upper-body injury. With Stempniak out, Williams appeared to be the best option at right wing and Peters has had the line together before this season, including the Canes’ 6-3 win in Toronto on Oct. 26.

“It shouldn’t be very hard but at the same time it’s nice having continuity and familiarity and knowing what your centerman’s tendencies are,” Williams said. “But that only comes with winning consistently -- the same lines. Hopefully we can do that.”

Skinner played with Jussi Jokinen and Tuomo Ruutu in his first NHL game in October 2010, and maybe he’s not a hard winger to slot. Whoever he plays with, he keeps scoring goals.

“It’s a long season and things are going to change,” Skinner said. “You’ve got to be able to adapt and communicate with your line mates and try and find that success and get on a roll.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'We're not going to outscore our mistakes,' says Hurricanes' Peters 3:55

'We're not going to outscore our mistakes,' says Hurricanes' Peters

Pause
'I thought I was just skating' Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call 4:12

'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:29

'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers

  • 'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

    The Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner talks to reporters about a goaltender interference call he was called for during the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Raleigh on Nov. 24, 2017.

'I thought I was just skating" Skinner says about controversial goaltender interference call

View More Video