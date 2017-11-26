Hurricanes edge Predators in shootout

The Canes' Scott Darling (33), Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Victor Rask (49) celebrate at the end of an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 26, 2017. Darling stopped all shots in the shootout and Teravainen scored in the shootout to seal the win. Rask also had a goal in the game. The Canes beat the predators 4-3 in a shootout. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com