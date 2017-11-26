Hurricanes edge Predators in shootout

No team has been hotter of late in the NHL than the Nashville Predators.
Not exactly the ideal opponent for the Carolina Hurricanes, who had dropped two straight at home.
But the Canes found a way to win Sunday, edging the Preds in a shootout 4-3 at PNC Arena.
Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen had shootout goals for the Canes (10-8-4). The Preds (14-6-3) did not score in the shootout against goalie Scott Darling.
Never miss a local story.
Canes center Jordan Staal was called for tripping at 2:03 of overtime, giving the Preds a 4-on-3 power play. The Canes killed off the penalty, then had a brief 19-second power play.
Justin Williams’ power-play goal in the third period gave the Canes a 3-2 lead. Williams, active around the net much of the game, knocked in a rebound for his fourth goal of the season to beat goalie Juuse Saros.
But Craig Smith banged in a short shot to tie the score 3-3 for the Preds, who had won four straight games and nine of 10 before Sunday, looking the part of a confident team that reached the Stanley Cup finals last season.
Victor Rask had a goal and an assist, and Josh Jooris also scored for the Canes, who were playing the last game of a four-game homestand.
Victor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm also had goals for the Preds, who had their fathers along on the annual “Dads Trip.
Jooris, a healthy scratch for Carolina in the last game, gave the Canes an early lead as the fourth-line contributed a goal.
Marcus Kruger’s stretch pass caught Jooris racing up the middle of the ice, and Jooris beat Saros, the puck squeezing through the pads and trickling over the goal line.
Saros steadied after the goal, and the Preds took the lead on a goal by Arvidsson late in the first, then Ekholm on a power play early in the second.
Ardvisson danced around Canes defenseman Noah Hanifin to beat Darling to the wide side. Ekholm’s goal came on a shot from the point that glanced off bodies and past Darling.
Rask gave the Canes a lift with his fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 2. The center, recently made a healthy scratch for two games, backhanded a shot past Saros after Hanifin’s shot from the point that caught the skate of Elias Lindholm in the slot.
Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip
Comments