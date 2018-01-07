Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) looks to clear the puck from behind the net as Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) lunges to deflect it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Boston. Aho later left the game with a lower-body injury; Sunday the Hurricanes said his status was "day to day."
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) looks to clear the puck from behind the net as Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) lunges to deflect it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Boston. Aho later left the game with a lower-body injury; Sunday the Hurricanes said his status was "day to day." Mary Schwalm AP

Hurricanes' Aho 'day to day' with lower-body injury

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

January 07, 2018 05:53 PM

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said Sunday that forward Sebastian Aho was “day to day” with a lower-body injury suffered Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Aho, who shares the Canes’ scoring lead this season with 33 points, sustained an apparent leg injury with 1:35 left in the first period of the Canes’ 7-1 loss to the Bruins in Boston.

Aho and Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller got their legs tangled and Aho awkwardly fell backward, twsiting his right left. He did not return to the game.

Aho was evaluated by doctors Sunday in Raleigh and his “day to day” status indicates the injury was not a serious one. The Canes resume practice Monday and play a road game Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

Aho entered the Boston game with a career-best six-game point streak. Aho’s 10 points — six goals, four assists- since Dec. 23 ranked first in the NHL and included game-winning goals in consecutive games.

