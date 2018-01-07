Hurricanes’ Aho ‘day to day’ with lower-body injury

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) looks to clear the puck from behind the net as Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) lunges to deflect it during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Boston. Aho later left the game with a lower-body injury; Sunday the Hurricanes said his status was "day to day." Mary Schwalm AP