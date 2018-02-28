Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal talks about death of infant daughter

Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes said Wednesday the death of his infant daughter, Hannah, was caused by a terminal birth defect.

In a statement released by the team, Staal said, “While we prayed for a miracle, or even a few more minutes with her, she came into this world stillborn. Nonetheless, we are still very thankful for our short time with her.”

Staal said he and his wife, Heather, were “absolutely amazed” by the support they have received from friends, family and the hockey community.

“We just wanted to say thank you,” he said.

Staal, after missing three games, rejoined the team in Philadelphia on Wednesday and is expected to play in the game Thursday against the Flyers.