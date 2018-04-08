Big question for Hurricanes: does Cam Ward get a new contract offer?

SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward said the team didn't want to quit, even after being eliminated from the playoffs, following a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Raleigh on April7, 2018. Chip Alexander

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward said the team didn't want to quit, even after being eliminated from the playoffs, following a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Raleigh on April7, 2018. Chip Alexander