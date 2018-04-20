Hurricanes coach Bill Peters resigns

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters has resigned, the team announced today.
“I have a lot of respect for Bill as a person and coach,” said owner Tom Dundon in a statement. “We thank him for his time with the Hurricanes and wish him success in whatever comes next.”
Peters was 137-138-53 in four seasons. He was named head coach in 2014.
“I want to thank Tom Dundon, Peter Karmanos and Ron Francis for the trust they put in me to lead the team,” said Peters in a statement.
This is a developing story.
