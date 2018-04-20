Hurricanes coach Bill Peters resigns

SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018. Chris Seward

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was disappointed about not making the playoffs, but said there's good young players coming following the team's final game, a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Raleigh on April 7, 2018. Chris Seward