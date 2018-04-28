Hurricanes hoping for good luck in NHL Draft Lottery

Don Waddell, as interim general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, will be representing the team Saturday at the NHL Draft Lottery in Toronto.
And determined to beat the odds.
Reminded that the Canes have a 3 percent chance of winning the first overall pick, Waddell said, “I’m a lucky person.”
The lottery will determine the top three picks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and don’t discount luck. A year ago, the New Jersey Devils won the lottery to move from fifth in the draft order to first. But the Philadelphia Flyers moved from 13th to No. 2 despite having a 2.7 percent chance of picking second.
The Canes could win one of the top three spots. Odds are, they will pick 11th in the draft, but if any of the teams behind them move up into the top three, the Canes will drop back.
That happened a year ago. The Canes were slotted 11th until the Flyers made the big jump. Bumped back to 12th, Carolina took center Martin Necas of the Czech Republic and felt fortunate to get him.
The NHL plans to drag out the process this year. The fourth through the 15th picks will be announced first, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. But the NHL then will wait until the second intermission of the San Jose-Vegas Western Conference playoff game before announcing the top three picks -- a game that begins at 8 p.m.
The Buffalo Sabres have an 18.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick. The Florida Panthers face the biggest odds, with a 1 percent chance.
