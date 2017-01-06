North Carolina FC soccer owner reportedly buys women’s team

Per a report from FourFourtTwo.com, North Carolina F.C. owner Steve Malik has delivered his promise to deliver a National Women’s Soccer League team to the Triangle by purchasing the Western New York Flash.
The Flash are the reigning NWSL champions, but struggled in attendance over the past two seasons while splitting time between two home stadiums. The team will have a permanent home at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
It’s unclear whether the Flash name will carry over to the team’s relocation. Carolina FC LLC owns the trademark to the “North Carolina Courage” brand (not “Carolina Courage,” as first reported by Empire of Soccer), a team that started play in 2001 but folded after three years due to league issues. Malik was not involved with the previous team, which was owned by Time Warner Cable.
The NWSL, which currently has 10 teams, begins play within the next three months.
The club had no comment on the report, but is holding a press conference on Monday.
