North Carolina FC submits MLS bid, competing with 11 other cities

Just under two months ago, North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik announced he wants to bring a Major League Soccer club to the Triangle.
On Jan. 31, that plan began to materialize as North Carolina FC submitted its bid to join the MLS, the United States’ top-tier league.
The Triangle is competing with 11 other cities for four spots: Charlotte; Sacramento, San Diego; Detroit; Nashville, Tenn.; Austin, Tex.; St. Louis, Mo.; Phoenix; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.; Cincinnati; and San Antonio.
Indianapolis, home to the Indy 11 and a North Carolina FC opponent in the North American Soccer League, announced its plan to submit a bid on the eve of the Jan. 31 deadline.
Charlotte’s efforts to land a team took a hit last week when the Charlotte City Council declined to discuss and vote on spending $43.75 million to fund a new stadium.
Marcus Smith, the son of NASCAR tycoon Bruton Smith and the leader of the effort to land a team in Charlotte, still expressed that he expected to lead a bid.
Speedway Motorsports executive Mike Burch said at a news conference Monday that he expects the city of Charlotte to vote in favor of subsidizing the costs of the stadium down the road.
“The city is trying to put forth tourism dollars, and we think this is a great use of those dollars,” Burch said.
Malik and his team of investors plan to pay for the $150 million stadium and $150 expansion fee. Some public money may be required for infrastructure costs such as parking and improved roads.
Malik, who’s working with Gensler, a company that designed Los Angeles FC’s stadium, is proposing a 20,000-seat stadium. The location has been narrowed down to three spots, one of which is at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary (with stadium upgrade plans in place). However, Malik said WakeMed Soccer Park is a last resort choice.
