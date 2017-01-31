North Carolina FC submits MLS bid, competing with 11 other cities

4:21 Duke's Jeff Capel breaks down Blue Devils victory over Notre Dame Pause

7:01 Sound check with Ben Folds

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

1:15 Blind cheerleaders’ spirit refuses to go unseen

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law